CHIP TV
0 comments

CHIP TV

  • 0

MONDAY

BASEBALL 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network

8 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, MLB Network

BOWLING 7 p.m.

PBA King of the Lanes 1, FS1

8 p.m.

PBA King of the Lanes 2, FS1

SOCCER 11:55 a.m.

Premier League—Sheffield United vs. Everton, NBCSN

2:10 p.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN

8 a.m.

MLS—New York vs. Inter Miami, ESPN

6 p.m.

USL—Loudoun United FC at Harford Athletic, ESPN2

TUESDAY

SOCCER 11:55 a.m.

Premier League—Watford vs. Manchester City, NBCSN

2:10 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, NBCSN

12:25 p.m.

Serie A—Atalanta vs. Bologna, ESPN

8 a.m.

MLS—New England vs. Toronto, ESPN

BOWLING 8 p.m.

PBA King of the Lanes 3, FS1, 7 p.m.; PBA King of the Lanes 4, FS1

BOXING 7 p.m.

Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez, ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynn M. Misfeldt
Obituaries

Lynn M. Misfeldt

JIM FALLS — Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and wh…

Ricky Glen Olson
Obituaries

Ricky Glen Olson

CORNELL — Ricky Glen Olson, 63, of Cornell, went to heaven to his home in Glory, Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Mary Olson, …

Obituaries

Judy L. Krueger

CORNELL — Judy L. Krueger, 76, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News