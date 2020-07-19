MONDAY
BASEBALL 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network
8 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, MLB Network
BOWLING 7 p.m.
PBA King of the Lanes 1, FS1
8 p.m.
PBA King of the Lanes 2, FS1
SOCCER 11:55 a.m.
Premier League—Sheffield United vs. Everton, NBCSN
2:10 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN
8 a.m.
MLS—New York vs. Inter Miami, ESPN
6 p.m.
USL—Loudoun United FC at Harford Athletic, ESPN2
TUESDAY
SOCCER 11:55 a.m.
Premier League—Watford vs. Manchester City, NBCSN
2:10 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, NBCSN
12:25 p.m.
Serie A—Atalanta vs. Bologna, ESPN
8 a.m.
MLS—New England vs. Toronto, ESPN
BOWLING 8 p.m.
PBA King of the Lanes 3, FS1, 7 p.m.; PBA King of the Lanes 4, FS1
BOXING 7 p.m.
Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez, ESPN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!