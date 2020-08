× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thursday

MLB Baltimore at Philadelphia, ESPN, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, MLB, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee at Chicago, FOX, 6:15 p.m.; San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, MLB, 9 p.m.

NBA Milwaukee vs. Memphis, FSW, 3 p.m.; Dallas vs. Phoenix, TNT, 3 p.m.; San Antonio vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m.; Portland vs. Brooklyn, TNT, 8 p.m.

WNBA L.A. vs. Washington, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

RUGBY NRL—Sydney vs. Melbourne, FS1, 4:30 a.m. GOLF LPGA—Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, GOLF, 6 a.m.; 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, First Round, GOLF, 10 a.m.; Wyndham Championship, First Round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

NHL Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; Chicago vs. Las Vegas, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.; Carolina vs. Boston, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Calgary vs. Dallas, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

MLB Milwaukee at Chicago, FSW, 7 p.m.; Kansas City at Minnesota, FSN, 7:10 p.m.; L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA Seattle vs. Dallas, NBATV, 7 p.m.

GOLF LPGA—Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, GOLF, 6 a.m.; 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, GOLF, 10 a.m.; PGA—Wyndham Championship, Second Round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

