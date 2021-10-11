Chippewa Briefs Oct 12

MARATHON

Boston's back: Kenya's Kipyogei wins women's marathon

BOSTON (AP) — A pack of about a dozen elite women traversed more than half of the Boston Marathon course together Monday, passing crowds that were smaller than normal but no less enthusiastic.

They were greeted by a singer performing “Teddy Bear” by Elvis Presley, Santa Claus shouting “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and a line of children jumping on small trampolines. Spectators blew horns and rang bells. There were fewer Wellesley College students at the school’s iconic “scream tunnel” near the halfway mark, but those that were there were still quite loud.

Thirty months after athletes last raced from Hopkinton to Copley Square, Kenya's Diana Kipyogei won the women's race Monday in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds.

Making her major marathon debut, the 27-year-old Kipyogei stayed in the pack until she broke away at the sharp turn heading into the Newton Hills, a strategic spot where race outcomes have been sealed in the past.

Ethiopia’s Netsanet Gudeta caught up near Boston College, but Kipyogei took a commanding lead by Mile 23 and finished 23 seconds ahead of 2017 Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat.

Benson Kipruto won the 125th men’s race in 2:09:51 to deliver the eighth Kenyan sweep since 2000.

MLB

White Sox game against Astros postponed due to rain, rescheduled for Tuesday

CHICAGO — With rain expected, Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros was postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field and will be televised on FS1. Manager Tony La Russa said Carlos Rodón will still start Game 4.

The Astros have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 5, if necessary, is still scheduled for Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston (8:07 p.m., FS1).

NHL

Kraken have 5 players in COVID protocol on eve of opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are expected to be without five players for the franchise's debut at Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Dave Hakstol said Monday.

Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list on Monday. Forward Calle Jarnkrok has been in the protocol since late last week. McCann, Oleksiak, Donskoi and Johansson were all missing from Monday’s final practice before the team departed for Las Vegas.

Seattle general manager Ron Francis said at the start of training camp that the entire roster had been vaccinated. But it’s awful timing for the Kraken on the eve of the first game in franchise history.

“Things happen quickly and sometimes at inopportune times,” Hakstol said. “There’s different challenges as you go throughout the season and this is one of them for us early on.”

McCann has been centering Seattle’s top line alongside Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz. Donskoi and Johansson are expected to fill in on the second or third lines, and Oleksiak is a likely top-four defensive pairing for Seattle.

Hakstol said the roster was being shuffled to make sure it was filled ahead of heading to Vegas. That included Seattle claiming young forward Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from the Lightning. Hakstol said depending on travel, Barre-Boulet could join the team in Vegas in time for the opener.

Hakstol also said forward Colin Blackwell (lower body) is out indefinitely, and Yanni Gourde remains day to day in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Gourde has been practicing and is going with the team on the opening road trip, but said he would not be playing in the opener.

“At some point we’re going to make a decision on that. We’re not there yet, but I do feel very good,” Gourde said. “I do think we’re taking steps in the right direction, and it’s very exciting but it’s not going to be Game One.”

Seattle also announced that Mark Giordano will be the team’s first captain, an expected move after he spent the past eight seasons as captain in Calgary. Seattle’s alternate captains will be Eberle, Schwartz, Gourde and defenseman Adam Larsson.

“I’m honored, honestly, to be given responsibility to be the captain of this group of guys and a new organization, new team,” Giordano said. “It means a lot to myself.”

NCAA FOOTBALL

Minnesota RB Potts done for season with undisclosed injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Potts was “doing very well” and expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team.

“These players as football players is one thing, but when you’re talking about them as people, that’s what ultimately matters,” Fleck said. “I appreciate everybody’s concern. I know he and his family do as well.”

Fleck declined to reveal any specifics about what happened to the third-year player, who left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue without any obvious sign of trouble. Fleck praised the effort and expertise of the medical staff for quickly determining Potts needed to go to a hospital after the initial evaluation on the sideline became a “really scary” situation.

Athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team Dr. David Jewison stayed in Indiana overnight to support the native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, while family members rushed to join him. Potts was transferred to a larger hospital at one point last week. He traveled back to Minnesota after being discharged Friday.

The door has not closed on Potts resuming his career next season, Fleck said.

