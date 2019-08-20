PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Chi-Hi splits with Holmen, Superior
Chi-Hi opened the season on Tuesday by splitting two matches at a home event, defeating Holmen 5-2 and falling to Superior 4-3 at Chi-Hi. No. 2 Maria Friedel and No. 3 Kaitlyn Buckli had unbeaten days in singles competition while the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe Adams and Madi Adams also earned victories in both of their contests.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner and the No. 3 doubles team of Sydney Stoll and Genevieve Brehmer were 1-1 on the day.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Winona prospect commits to Wisconsin
WINONA, Minn. — Winona Senior High defensive end Aaron Witt has flipped his college commitment from Iowa to Wisconsin, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
“Wisconsin has been my dream school and I just could not turn down this opportunity,” Witt said in a Tweet. “I am very grateful for the staff and everyone at The University of Iowa. With that being said I am committing to the University of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound three-star recruit is ranked as the 34th strongside defensive end in the country and the 7th-ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota regardless of position by 247spots.com.
The recruiting process has been eventful for Witt who originally committed to the University of Minnesota last fall. He then decommitted from Minnesota this May before committing to Iowa in June. And now has landed in Wisconsin’s recruiting class. Witt lived in opponents backfields last season as a junior, racking up 18 tackles for loss to go along with seven sacks. He also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He is third all-time in career sacks at WSHS with 12, and needs 5.5 this season to tie Nick Waldo’s record of 17.5.
MLS
St. Louis granted expansion team
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season. MLS commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Tuesday at the Palladium near Lafayette Square. The team does not yet have a name. The team will be owned by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, local businessmen Andy Taylor and Jim Kavanaugh, and six female members of the Taylor family. That makes the St. Louis franchise the first female majority-owned clubs in MLS history.
The team will push the league to 28 clubs, including a handful beginning play in the next few years. FC Cincinnati is playing its inaugural season this year, Inter Miami FC and Nashville SC begin play next year, Austin FC begins play in 2021 and St. Louis will follow the next year.
NFL
Antonio Brown practices with new helmet
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the Oakland Raiders in a certified helmet.
Coach Jon Gruden said Brown participated in the team’s first practice session back at team headquarters Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out” after missing time fighting with the league and the union over his helmet.
Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding his new helmet and Gruden says he’s running well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.
Rams merchandise lawsuit gets OK: A proposed settlement would give St. Louis Rams fans a 25% refund on years of tickets and merchandise they bought before the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles.
If approved, the settlement would end a class-action lawsuit that claimed fans would not have purchased Rams-related merchandise if they knew about the impending move. The Rams have denied wrongdoing.
A judge gave the settlement preliminary approval on Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports legal filings say the settlement could be worth up to $25 million. It would cover purchases made between April 21, 2010, and Jan. 4, 2016. Steve Stolze, lead attorney in the case, said a website will be set up in 30 days to instruct fans on how to get refunds. The settlement covers only Missouri residents.
MLB
Former players named in drug ring
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as “César the Abuser.”
“Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo,” Rodríguez said in a news conference, calling it “the most important drug trafficking structure in the region.”
He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, “including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic.”
Rodríguez said the U.S. government and police agencies participated in the investigation.
Dominican officials say a 1,050-kilogram shipment of drugs heading from South America to Puerto Rico was one of several seizures attributed to this ring.
On his Instagram account, Castillo denied any ties to drugs.
“The truth is my country no longer works, my God, do you think that after making millions of dollars in Baseball I am going to dirty my hands with drugs?” the former player wrote.
Castillo was a three-time All-Star, won three Gold Gloves and was a member of the 2003 Florida Marlins team that won the World Series.
There was no immediate comment from Dotel, who played on an MLB record 13 teams.
Kluber shut down: Indians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he sustained during his comeback from a broken arm.
Kluber was pulled from a minor league start for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one inning because of abdominal tightness. He returned to Cleveland and the team said imaging tests confirmed the strain.
The Indians said Tuesday the two-time Cy Young winner will not throw for two weeks before he’s re-examined and a plan is formulated. The right-hander hopes to make an impact in Cleveland’s playoff push.
Kluber hasn’t pitched for the three-time defending AL Central champions since May 1. He was struck by a line drive at Miami and fractured his ulna.
Kluber went 20-7 during the regular season in 2018, but he struggled in the playoffs for the second straight year.
