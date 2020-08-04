Chippewa briefs:

NFL
League sets opt-out deadline
NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players told The Associated Press.
There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the changes to the collective bargaining agreement have not been made public.
Those provisions would cover a player with a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or if he is diagnosed with a high-risk condition after Thursday’s deadline.
Any player who opts out and is in the high-risk category will receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020, with his contract paused. Players in the voluntary opt-out category will get $150,000 in the form of an advance on a contract.
Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players’ union said that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams. If a player opts out, his contract is paused for a season. Any signing bonus that was being applied to the salary cap in 2020 now will be delayed a year.
So, if a player signed a four-year contract with a $16 million signing bonus, the bonus normally would be applied against the cap at $4 million per season for four years. But the $4 million for 2020 will not be applied for another year, even though the player has collected his full bonus.
Already, some four dozen players have opted out of playing due to the pandemic. By not applying any signing bonuses to 2020, several million dollars could be freed up for signing new players. That gives teams more flexibility should players contract the coronavirus and be unavailable.
Previously, players who have no accredited seasons and undrafted free agents who fit into the high-risk category were not covered for the $350,00 stipend. Under the new agreement, they will be.
Another change will allow teams to activate a player from the practice squad on game day if it loses one because of the coronavirus. In previous seasons, the deadline to make such a switch was Saturday afternoon.
The league and union also set parameters for fines and suspensions for any personnel not adhering to health and safety protocols.
MLB
Molina tests positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina says he’s one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19.
The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post. Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive.
The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.
“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina said in a release issued by the team. “I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates.”
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that seven players and six staff members had tested positive. At the time, Mozeliak said the people to test positive hadn’t been identified publicly because they had declined to have their names released.
The Cardinals said Tuesday that six players had decided to grant permission to have their names revealed.
The outbreak resulted in the postponement of the Cardinals’ scheduled three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit that was supposed to run Monday through Thursday. The Cardinals have played just five games this season and are hoping to return to action Friday hosting the Chicago Cubs.
As of now, the Cardinals who have tested positive have returned home while the rest of the team remains isolated in Milwaukee hotel rooms. Their last game was July 29 at Minnesota.
Mozeliak said Monday that five of the 13 overall members of the Cardinals’ traveling party to test positive were asymptomatic. The other eight had minor symptoms including headaches, coughs, sniffles and low-grade fevers. Mozeliak said none of the eight had required hospitalization.
NASCAR
Matt Kenseth changes crew chief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Ganassi Racing has made a crew chief change for the No. 42 driven by Matt Kenseth, with engineer Phil Surgen taking over for the remainder of the season.
Surgen has been with the Ganassi organization since 2016. He replaces Chad Johnston, who had been the crew chief for the No. 42 team since 2016.
The team did not address Johnston’s status in its Tuesday announcement.
Kenseth was hired in late April after Kyle Larson was fired for using a racial slur while participating in an iRacing event. The former NASCAR champion had retired from the sport but was lured back for this disjointed season because Ganassi believed he was the most talented driver available.
Kenseth finished 10th in his debut with the team in May at Darlington but has had one top-10 finish since, a runner-up showing at Indianapolis last month. He finished 37th last weekend at New Hampshire and was involved in three cautions.
Kenseth’s status for 2021 is not clear, but Ganassi is believed to be courting Bubba Wallace. McDonald’s is one of the top sponsors of the No. 42 and already has an existing relationship with Wallace.
Wallace is in a free-agent season with Richard Petty Motorsports, which wants to bring Wallace back next year. Team co-owner Andrew Murstein has said a piece of ownership in the Petty organization has been offered to Wallace in their negotiations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!