NBA
Celtics ink Brown to extension
BOSTON — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Boston Celtics have signed forward Jaylen Brown to a four-year contract extension that could pay him as much as $115 million.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not yet been announced. The $115 million includes incentives, the person said.
The deal was first reported by ESPN.
The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown has averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds in three seasons. He also played for the U.S. team in this summer’s World Cup.
The sides faced a 6 p.m. deadline for the agreement and beat it by several hours.
NFL
Ryan has ankle sprain
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s decade long streak of consecutive starts is on the line due to a sprained right ankle.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn says Ryan ran in a pool on Monday to test the ankle and has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Seattle.
The 34-year-old Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.
Asked if the injury is a high ankle sprain, Quinn said: “We’ll stay with sprain. ... Hopefully it’s not a long-term thing.”
Quinn says Ryan won’t practice Wednesday but could return later in the week. He said Ryan will “try anything he can” to play.
The Falcons have a bye week after playing Seattle. Ryan was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald in the 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Schaub would start if Ryan can’t play.
