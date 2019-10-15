NFL
Browns deal Corbett
BEREA, Ohio — Austin Corbett moved around on Cleveland’s offense line. His next stop is Los Angeles.
The Browns traded Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2018 draft, to the Rams on Tuesday for an undisclosed 2021 selection.
Corbett was viewed as a potential long-term answer at left tackle when the Browns took him with the first pick of the second round — two before nabbed star running back Nick Chubb. But Corbett hasn’t developed as quickly as the Browns had hoped and general manager John Dorsey decided it was time to move him.
The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder played in 11 games as a rookie, making one start. Corbett appeared in three games this season.
Corbett was given a shot to win the starting job at right guard at training camp, but he was beaten out by Eric Kush. He’s been listed as Cleveland’s backup center behind JC Tretter.
Dorsey found a trade partner in the Rams, who have been in the market for a starting left guard since Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending right knee injury during their loss to San Francisco on Sunday.
Los Angeles also needed to add some depth up front. Jamil Demby has been the sole backup at both guard spots, and he hasn’t played particularly well in his chances to fill in for Noteboom and Austin Blythe.
RAMS ALSO TRADE PETERS: The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed pick in the 2020 draft.
Peters has been a starting cornerback for the Rams since they acquired him from Kansas City before last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has five interceptions since joining Los Angeles, but his rookie contract expires at the end of this season.
The Rams (3-3) made the move one day after placing Aqib Talib, Peters’ fellow starting cornerback, on injured reserve.
Young has started three of the Ravens’ five games this season, making 11 tackles. The UCLA product fell out of favor in the Ravens’ past two games, sitting as a healthy scratch two weeks ago and playing just six snaps on special teams last weekend against Cincinnati.
TENNIS
Federer heading back to Olympics
TOKYO — Roger Federer wants to become a five-time Olympian.
Already the most successful male tennis player in terms of Grand Slam singles titles, Federer wants to add another piece of hardware to his impressive collection. If he’s healthy.
“My heart decided I would love to play at the Olympic Games again,” Federer said during an exhibition event in Tokyo.
He made his Olympic debut for Switzerland in 2000 at Sydney, where he met his wife, Mirka, and finished fourth in singles. He competed at Athens in 2004 before combining with Stan Wawrinka to win the Olympic gold medal in doubles at Beijing in 2008. Federer finished with silver in the singles after losing to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in the final of the 2012 London Games, and he missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro because of injury.
“If I am healthy I am coming. Absolutely,” the 38-year-old Federer said. “I have been thinking about it for weeks now, just trying to figure the schedule more than anything, with my four children and my wife. Figuring out the U.S. Open, what do with the clay (Roland Garros), what to do with the grass (Wimbledon) and just how that all lines up.”
The 20-time major winner said he was disappointed to skip the Rio Olympics because of a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year at Wimbledon in 2016.
“Every Olympic Games has been very, very special to me,” he said, adding that he figured he may as well make the announcement “while I was actually in the city where the Olympics will take place.”
“I just figured it was an organic place to do that,” he said, “so I am very happy to announce it here.”
