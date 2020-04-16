Chippewa Briefs

Chippewa County Forest Comprehensive Land Use Plan meeting coming April 28

The Chippewa County Department of Land Conservation and Forest Management will reconvene a stakeholder focus group to assist the development of a County Forest Comprehensive Land Use Plan covering the time period of 2021-2035 at 6 p.m. April 28.

The focus group will include representatives from law enforcement, natural resource managers, private landowners, loggers, recreational trail organizations and hunting and fishing organizations.

The meetings will be conducted through a WebEx teleconference. To join the conference call, dial 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 79779798 when prompted.

Chippewa County shall attempt to provide reasonable special accommodations to the public for access to its public meetings, provided reasonable notice of special need is given. If special accommodations for a meeting are desired, contact the County Clerk's Office at 715-726-7980.

Chippewa Fire District Board holding monthly meeting next Thursday

The Chippewa Fire District Board will be holding its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, via Zoom Online.