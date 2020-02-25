Chippewa briefs

BASEBALL

2021 WBC semis, finals in Miami

MIAMI — Next year’s World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the Marlins hosting the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals.

The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from March 9-23, 2021, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday.

There will be four groups of five teams: the 16 participants in the 2017 tournament plus four qualifiers to be determined during a 12-nation tournament this March 13-25 at Tucson, Arizona.

Group A will be in Taiwan at Taichung and Taoyuan from March 9-13, and Group B will be in Tokyo from March 11-15. The top two teams in both Group A and B will advance to quarterfinals at the Tokyo Dome on March 16-17.

Group C will be at Chase Field in Phoenix from March 13-17 and Group D at Marlins Park from March 14-18.

Marlins Park hosts quarterfinals on March 19-20, and the semifinals and finals from March 21-23.