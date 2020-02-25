Chippewa briefs

BASEBALL
2021 WBC semis, finals in Miami
MIAMI — Next year’s World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the Marlins hosting the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals.
The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from March 9-23, 2021, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday.
There will be four groups of five teams: the 16 participants in the 2017 tournament plus four qualifiers to be determined during a 12-nation tournament this March 13-25 at Tucson, Arizona.
Group A will be in Taiwan at Taichung and Taoyuan from March 9-13, and Group B will be in Tokyo from March 11-15. The top two teams in both Group A and B will advance to quarterfinals at the Tokyo Dome on March 16-17.
Group C will be at Chase Field in Phoenix from March 13-17 and Group D at Marlins Park from March 14-18.
Marlins Park hosts quarterfinals on March 19-20, and the semifinals and finals from March 21-23.
The United States won the tournament for the first time in 2017 following titles by Japan in 2006 and 2009 and the Dominican Republic in 2013. The tournament has been played in the past with pitch limits and other constraints on players.
Other teams with guaranteed places in the WBC are Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Taiwan and Venezuela.
The qualifying tournament includes Brazil, Britain, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, South Africa and Spain.
NFL
HOF to hold two inductions
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold two induction ceremonies this year.
The five modern-day players, plus the two coaches and three contributors elected separately as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration, will go into the Canton shrine on Aug. 8.
Ten senior players also chosen by a special committee as part of the centennial, will be inducted on Sept. 18 — the actual 100th anniversary of the league is Sept. 17.
Entering the hall in August will be Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu, all modern-day players. They will be joined by coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.
The 10 seniors are Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. Among the planned events in September is the dedication of a new Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton near the site where the NFL was founded. Monuments featuring the names of the more than 25,000 players who competed in the league in its first century will be unveiled.
The Hall of Fame game will be staged Aug. 6.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
OSU’s Day receives extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and raise, the university said Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.
Day wasn’t even in the top 20 of the country’s highest paid football coaches in 2019, but the raises are expected to move him up the list gradually. Clemson’s Dabo Sweeney was the highest-paid coach last season at more than $9.2 million.
The university noted excellent academic progress of players under Day. Ohio State had a program-record 23 college graduates on its 2019 playoff semifinals roster, and 39 players were academic All-Big Ten Conference honorees last fall for having GPAs of 3.00 or above.
“Ryan Day’s management of this football program, from mentoring and leading our student-athletes in their academic pursuits and off-field endeavors to coaching them on the playing field, has been exceptional,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said.
Day’s contract extension still must to be approved by university trustees.
Day, who was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Ohio State for two seasons, was hand-picked to replace Urban Meyer, who retired after the 2018 season because of health concerns. Day had led the team to a 3-0 record as the interim head coach in 2018 while Meyer served a three-game suspension for mishandling another assistant who had been accused of domestic violence.
Under Day and transfer quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes rolled through the 2019 regular season undefeated and didn’t lose until Clemson beat them 29-23 in the playoff semifinal.