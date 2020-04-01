Chippewa County absentee ballot requests exceed 9,000

More than 9,000 absentee ballot requests have been made in Chippewa County for next week's spring election.

According to absentee ballot report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 9,090 absentee applications have been submitted and 3,759 absentee ballots have been returned as of Wednesday.

A total of 765 absentee ballots were cast in the 2019 Spring Election in Chippewa County.

Ballot applications have also reached more than 1 million in Wisconsin. Absentee applications made to municipal clerks have totaled 1,053,566, with almost 390,000 having been returned.

"We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website," Wisconsin Chief Elections Official Meagan Wolfe said. "We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on election day, which will make social distancing easier."

The 2019 spring election had about 170,00 total absentee ballots cast in the state, with totals in the 2016 spring election reaching nearly 250,000. For the November 2016 presidential election there were more than 819,000 absentee ballots cast. There were a total of more than 2.1 million total ballots cast in November of 2016.