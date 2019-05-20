A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for his eighth drunken-driving offense, including his second this year. He still has an open case on his sixth drunk-driving offense from last year.
Brian G. Eddy, 50, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI, fleeing or eluding an officer, and operating while revoked, stemming from an arrest on May 14. He will appear in court today. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Eddy was charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense after he was arrested March 29. He was charged with his sixth drunk-driving offense after he was stopped in January 2018. So, Eddy will appear in court on all three open cases.
In the criminal complaint filed Monday, an officer observed Eddy fail to yield while driving in downtown Chippewa Falls at 12:24 p.m. May 14. When the officer attempted to pull Eddy over, Eddy sped up, reaching speeds of 39 in a 25 mph zone. Eddy drove to his home, with the officer following. Eddy was arrested there. A preliminary breath test showed Eddy had a .214 blood-alcohol level.
In the March case, Eddy was charged with OWI-7, felony-level bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or failure to stop, and obstructing an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.