An 18-year-old Chippewa Falls man charged in three separate sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in 2018 has been bound over for trial.
Reece L. Swan appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Swan is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and bail jumping.
Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell submitted the police reports on each of the three alleged assaults to the court at the hearing. Chippewa Falls police officer Drew Zehm, who investigates sexual assaults, said he compiled the reports with assistance from other officers. He identified Swan as the suspect in each of the three cases.
The reports were placed in confidential files because each of the three females are juveniles.
Judge James Isaacson found probable cause that Swan committed a crime in each of the three cases and ordered the case to move forward. Isaacson set a return court date for an arraignment on May 28. No trial dates were set.
According to the criminal complaints, a 13-year-old girl told police that Swan sexually assaulted her on June 20 on a trail near the Xcel Energy Dam on the north side of the Chippewa River. A 14-year-old girl told police that Swan forced her to have intercourse with him Nov. 18 in a garage. A 16-year-old girl told authorities that Swan forced her to have sex with him Dec. 17.
Swan remains free after posting a $500 cash bond in December. He previously was ordered to have no contact with the juveniles or their residences, and he cannot have any unsupervised contact with juvenile females. He also is barred from using social media, and he must comply with juvenile supervision requirements.
Swan’s attorney, Kirby Harless, has asked that his client be allowed to contact one of the females because they have a child together. Newell objected to that request. At this time, Isaacson has not ruled on that matter.
