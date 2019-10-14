CHIPPEWA FALLS — A man’s body was found Friday night in the Chippewa River.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department on Saturday identified the man as 55-year-old Richard V. Gray.
After receiving a report at about 8 p.m. Friday of a subject in the water, police reported finding Gray’s body partially in the water under the Highway 124 bridge near Allen Park.
Police indicated no foul play is suspected and said the incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.