The Chippewa Figure Skating Club is hosting the 30th annual Spring Figure Skating Show on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.
The theme of this year's show is "Skating Down the Red Carpet," and skaters will show off — in costume — what they have been working on over the last year.
The shows are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at the Chippewa Ice Arena, 389 1st Ave., Chippewa Falls. Tickets are available at the door and are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, while kids ages 4 and under are free.
This year, the club has 60 skaters from 3 years old and up, three senior solos, an alumni number for skaters who skated with the club in the past and more than a dozen brave parents who will take to the ice with their children for the parent number.
In January, the club hosted an event organized by the high school skaters called "Skate for a Cause" that benefited the Ronald McDonald House.
The spring show is a fundraiser for the nonprofit skating club.
The theme of "Skating Down the Red Carpet" will feature music from a Grammy winner of an award-winning performance. Songs will be performed from such shows as "Greatest Showman," "Flashdance," "Les Miserables," "Beauty and the Beast," "Lion King," "Grease," and "Wicked."
Spring lessons ended on Feb. 24, and on March 3, skaters and coaches started to work on the show. During show week, families transform the hockey rink into a beautiful ice skating venue with black drapes, lights and props.
The club will be honoring four seniors — Kennedy Bergh, Victoria Dodge, Jenna Schemenauer and Lydia Steinmentz.
