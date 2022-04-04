Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Syracuse forward heading to draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse forward Cole Swider will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, he announced on social media.

“I’ll be forever thankful for the opportunities Syracuse provided. I believe it is time to challenge myself at the next level,” Swider wrote Sunday on Twitter, adding that he would sign with an agent.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange in 2021-22. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim (19.2), and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8.

Swider also shot a team-high 41.1% (81 of 197) from 3-point range and excelled toward the end of the season, when the Orange won six of seven before faltering. He went 31 of 55 (56.3%) from beyond the arc in a 10-game span despite missing all five attempts in a loss at Virginia Tech.

CORNHUSKERS MAKE ASSISTANT HIRE: Nebraska has hired Adam Howard of South Alabama as an assistant.

Howard spent the past four years with the Jaguars under Richie Riley. Howard previously was an assistant at Troy, Tennessee, Southern Mississippi and Morehead State.

NFL

Raiders sign QB, DT

The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr on Monday and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team.

Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency.

Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team’s better run defenders inside.

Mullens has completed 64.6% of his passes over his career, with 26 TD passes, 22 interceptions and an 87.3 passer rating. He averages 7.7 yards per attempt and averaged 267.8 yards passing in his 17 starts.

Mullens made his debut against the Raiders in 2018 when he went 16 for 22 for 263 yards, three TDs and a 151.9 passer rating in a 34-3 win. He also made his only start last season for the Browns against Las Vegas, going 20 for 30 for 147 yards and one TD in a 16-14 Cleveland loss.

The 30-year-old Hankins has started 60 of 65 games since joining the Raiders. He has 172 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries during that time.

MLB

Padres improve pitching staff

PEORIA, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.

Manaea joins a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger.

Hours after the trade was announced, Manaea made his first start for the Padres — against the A’s. He had been scheduled to pitch Sunday, so he put on a new Padres uniform and took on the Athletics, giving up one run and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Still wearing a green glove, Manaea smiled as he faced his former teammates, and visited with them from outside the Oakland dugout.

The trade also reunited Manaea with manager Bob Melvin, who left the A’s after last season and took over the Padres.

Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League.

MARLINS, ORIOLES SWAP PLAYERS: The Miami Marlins solidified their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Cole Sulser from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night for two minor leaguers, a player to be named later and a draft pick.

Baltimore is getting left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and Miami’s 2022 Competitive Balance Round B pick in the deal that was announced by both teams.

Sulser, 32, went 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA last season. He struck out 73 in 63 1/3 innings and had eight saves for Baltimore.

The 27-year-old Scott was 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings last season. Entering his sixth season, Scott has a big fastball and enticing stuff, but he also walked 6.17 batters per nine innings last season.

Miami designated right-hander Nick Neidert for assignment and put left-hander Sean Guenther on the 60-day injured list.

