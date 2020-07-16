Chippewa sports briefs

NBA
Williamson leaves Orlando for family emergency
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but they did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any games.
Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.
“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”
Williamson, who starred for one season at Duke, has averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season after missing the New Orleans’ first 44 games while recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.
NFL
Washington hires firm for review
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.
Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report Washington hiring the firm.
It was not immediately clear what those misconduct allegations were.
Within the past week, three members of the front office have left the organization. Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.
Also Wednesday, the team promoted Jeff Scott to assistant director of pro scouting and advance coordinator to replace Mann.
Washington is in the midst of several months of significant change. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season, coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year’s Day and given control of football operations and the team this week announced it’s dumping the name “Redskins” after 87 years.
Allen’s departure coincided with the firing of the team’s previous medical and training staff, and Rivera brought trainers with him from Carolina and hired a new coaching staff.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl eligibility altered
Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season.
The NCAA Division I Council’s blanket waiver loosens current rules that allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to count only one victory against Football Championship Subdivision schools toward bowl eligibility.
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they will play only conference games this season to deal with the threat of COVID-19 disruptions, it has left holes in many FBS teams’ schedules.
The NCAA’s waiver provides teams the flexibility to schedule second-tier Division I opponents without risking bowl eligibility.
The waiver, approved Wednesday, also adjusts the percentage of maximum available scholarships an FCS opponent must use for it to be counted toward bowl eligibility from a 90 percent two-year rolling average to 80 percent.
To be bowl eligible in the FBS, a team must win at least as many games as it loses. Normally that means a minimum record of 6-6 in a typical 12-game schedule.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coaches move for testing changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards, calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.”
The proposal Thursday came out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives. The committee is chaired by South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker.
Martin and Amaker said in a joint statement that standardized tests “no longer have a place in intercollegiate athletics or education at large,” and that eliminating them would be “an important step towards combating educational inequality.”
The committee posted 18 pages of supporting documents, including input from high school counselors, that underscore a long-held belief among some that standardized testing is influenced by such things as family income and parental education, and that in turn skews the results based on racial and ethnic backgrounds.
TRACK AND FIELD
Stevens banned 18 months
Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months on Thursday for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases in track and field, said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.
The third and decisive missed test came when she could not be contacted after changing her telephone number to avoid harassment by an unknown individual, the disciplinary tribunal was told.
The 25-year-old American runner’s ban was backdated to start on Feb. 17, 2020. It will expire days after the scheduled closing ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.
The ruling came while another Olympic medal prospect from the United States, men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman, is under an AIU investigation for missed tests. Coleman was provisionally suspended one month ago.
Stevens is a 200-meter specialist who placed seventh in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and fifth at the 2017 world championships in London.
In the 2019 season of her missed doping controls, she did not make the U.S. team for the world championships in Doha, Qatar.
