Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Fleck gets extension from Gophers

Forget any speculation about P.J. Fleck leaving the Gophers for other coaching opportunities anytime soon.

The University of Minnesota athletic department announced Wednesday that Fleck has agreed to a seven-year contract that will keep him with the program through the 2028 season. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately available. The agreement, which lasts two years longer than his remaining contract, is pending Board of Regents approval.

"This is home," Fleck said in the news release. "Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota."

Fleck and athletic director Mark Coyle will address the media in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Fleck has the Gophers off to a 6-2 record this season and they sit atop the Big Ten's West Division with a 4-1 record. On Tuesday, the Gophers were No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. He is 32-21 overall at Minnesota, including 24-10 in his past 34 games.

In 2019 during a season in which the Gophers went 11-2, won the Outback Bowl and finished No. 10 in the final Associated Press Top 25, Fleck signed a seven-year contract extension worth $33.25 million. Under that deal, he was set to make $4.42 million this season, including a pandemic pay reduction that he and other Gophers coaches are taking.

In his fifth season, Fleck is 10th already in school history in games coached (53) and sixth in wins (32). Fleck's .603 winning percentage is third best among the 11 Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games at the helm, trailing only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, '45-50).

BADGERS RANKED IN CFP POLL: The University of Wisconsin football team was ranked No. 21 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

The news came as a bit of a surprise after the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) weren't ranked in the latest Associated Press poll after wins against ranked Purdue and Iowa the past two weeks. But the CFP committee slotted the Badgers ahead of the Hawkeyes (No. 22) after Wisconsin's 27-7 win against Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

"For (the committee) to come to an agreement that Iowa had to be ranked ... I'm sure in that room they were saying, 'Well, if Iowa's ranked, how do we have Wisconsin not ranked? We've got to move Wisconsin ahead of them,'" ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.

Wisconsin hadn't been ranked in the CFP poll since the end of the 2019 season, when it was ranked eighth. Tuesday's poll marked the 27th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.

Two of the Badgers' three losses are against CFP top-10 teams, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 7 Michigan. Wisconsin has one game remaining against a CFP-ranked team, the regular-season finale at No. 20 Minnesota.

NFL

Ruggs was driving 150 mph before crash

LAS VEGAS — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash, his hospitalization and his booking into a Las Vegas jail. He had his initial court appearance Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving that could get him up to 26 years in state prison if he is convicted.

Ruggs, 22, appearing with his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, was not asked to enter a plea to the charges, pending the formal filing of charges by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The name of the Las Vegas woman who died in the wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4 with her dog was not immediately made public.

Las Vegas police have identified Ruggs’ passenger as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas.

Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed into the Toyota at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Ruggs owns a $1.1 million home not far from where the crash occurred, according to property records.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman said air bag computer records showed the Corvette decelerated from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) before it struck the Toyota.

NHL

Pittsburgh's Crosby in COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.

Though the overwhelming majority of Penguins have been vaccinated, they've spent the early portion of the season wrangling with COVID-19. Crosby and Dumoulin are the seventh and eighth Penguins to go into the COVID-19 protocol since training camp opened in September.

Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel went into the protocol on Monday. Forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang also have tested positive.

Carter, Guentzel and Aston-Reese have returned to action. Letang, who was symptomatic, was back at practice on Monday.

Crosby made his 2021-22 debut in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey last Saturday. The 34-year-old did not record a point as the Penguins dropped their third straight.

