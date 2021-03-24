Chippewa sports briefs

PREP BASKETBALL
Five area players selected for WBCA All-Star games
Five Chippewa County basketball players have been chosen to play in July’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Games in Wisconsin Dells.
Chi-Hi’s Joe Reuter and Jacob Walczak, New Auburn’s Tristen Harder and McDonell’s Jake Siegenthaler and Anna Geissler will play in games in their respective divisions on July 14-15 at JustAGame Fieldhouse.
Reuter and Walczak will play for the Division 1 Red Team, Harder is a part of the Division 5 Red Team and Siegenthaler is on the Division 5 White Team in boys competition while Geissler is in action with the Division 5 North Team for girls action.
Reuter averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds. 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game and Walczak averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one block for game this season for the Cardinals.
Harder led the Trojans in scoring at 17.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Siegenthaler scored 13.4 points points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Macks.
Geissler averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 assists this season for the Macks.
The girls games will be played on Wednesday, July 14 with the boys games to follow on Thursday, July 15.
NFL
Suh, Smith returning to Tampa
The Bucs’ ongoing efforts to keep their 2020 Super Bowl roster together came a couple steps closer to fruition Wednesday morning.
The team has reached an agreement with veteran left tackle Donovan Smith on a two-year, $31 million contract extension through 2023 that includes $30 million in guaranteed money. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the extension.
Additionally, the club is finalizing a one-year, $9 million deal with 34-year-old free agent defensive end Ndamukong Suh, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Suh’s return would mean the entire Bucs starting defense from Super Bowl 55 remains under contract for 2021. Coordinator Todd Bowles, a prominent head coaching candidate during the recent offseason carousel, also is expected back.
Smith has one year and $14.25 million remaining on his three-year, $41.25 million contract. That base salary will be converted mostly to a signing bonus, freeing up considerable salary cap space by lowering Smith’s 2021 cap number to $3.6 million.
Though maligned at various points in his six seasons in Tampa Bay, Smith started 19 of the Bucs’ 20 games last season, missing only one game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He played every postseason offensive snap and nearly 90% of the regular season snaps, allowing six sacks (according to Pro Football Focus) while being whistled for only six holding calls in the regular season.
Suh, whose wife is expecting twins, had a resurgent year of sorts last season, totaling 44 tackles, six sacks, 19 quarterback hits and two pass deflections in the regular season. He had 1.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 55.
CLOWNEY VISITS CLEVELAND: The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney.
The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland on Wednesday, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the season.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clowney and the Browns couldn’t meet in person last year.
The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price. Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year.
Clowney didn’t have a sack in eight games with the Titans in 2020. The 28-year-old has 32 sacks, and had his best season in 2017 with Houston, getting 9 1/2 sacks.
Cleveland made several upgrades to its defense in free agency last week. Former Falcons end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who has had some problems in recent years, signed a one-year deal with the Browns.
LIONS SIGN ANZALONE, RATLEY: The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Alex Anzalone and receiver Damion Ratley.
The Lions made the moves Wednesday, reuniting first-year coach Dan Campbell with Anzalone. He played for New Orleans the past four seasons while Campbell was the Saints’ assistant head coach.
Anzalone started in nine of 16 games last season and made 41 tackles. He started in 20 of 38 games with the Saints over four seasons, making four sacks, forcing three fumbles, intercepting a pass and totaling 122 tackles.
Ratley has 29 receptions for 407 yards and one touchdown over two seasons in Cleveland Browns and one with the New York Giants.
HILTON RETURNS TO COLTS: Longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts after agreeing to a one-year contract Wednesday.
Hilton and team owner Jim Irsay both confirmed the deal on Twitter posts. The deal is for $10 million with $8 million in guaranteed money.
The four-time Pro Bowler made it clear for months that he didn’t want to find a new team in free agency, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement before Hilton hit the open market.
Hilton was Indy’s third-round draft pick in 2012 and has spent his entire career with the Colts.
The 31-year-old Hilton played in 15 games last season, caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in Philip Rivers’ final season.