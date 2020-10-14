Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida vs. LSU game off
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators’ game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday in the Swamp has been postponed due to an outbreak among the UF football team.
The game is tentatively scheduled to be played on Dec. 12.
“Among our scholarship players, we have 18 current positives. We have another three walk-ons who are positive, so a total of 21 current team members, and when you add in those who are quarantined through contact tracing as a result of those positives, in addition to a handful of players who are on the non-COVID injury list, it gives the Gators less than 50 scholarship players available currently,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said.
“Fortunately, all those who are positive in this instance, including some coaches and some football staff, they seem to be either asymptomatic or only experiencing mild symptoms so that’s obviously a positive right now and hopefully they’ll continue to not have more severe symptoms.”
Sources confirmed the decision Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Orlando Sentinel reported 19 Florida football players tested positive for COVID-19. The SEC later announced the game change.
Stricklin suspended team activities Tuesday while allowing UF Health and Gators sports medical staff to reevaluate the situation.
During the SEC teleconference earlier in the day, coach Dan Mullen said two of his assistants have tested positive for COVID-19, but they are not reporting any symptoms. Mullen said he has not tested positive for the highly transmissible virus.
Mullen said the entire team had been tested for the virus each of the past four days in order to determine the scope of the outbreak.
MLB
White Sox courting La Russa
CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Angels granted the Chicago White Sox permission to interview Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for their managing job, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.
The person, confirming a USA Today report, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Angels typically do not comment on personnel matters.
A three-time World Series-winning manager, the 76-year-old La Russa joined the Angels prior to this season as senior advisor of baseball operations.
The White Sox agreed to split with Rick Renteria after a disappointing finish to a breakthrough season in which Chicago made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
La Russa, who started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, hasn’t managed since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006. If hired, he would be the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is 71.
La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis and was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) have more victories.
LaRussa managed the White Sox to a 522-510 record over parts of eight seasons. He led the 1983 team to 99 wins and the AL West championship. But he was fired in 1986 by then-general manager Ken Harrelson after the White Sox got off to a 26-38 start.
SOCCER
Ronaldo returns to Italy
Cristiano Ronaldo was back in Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus in Portugal.
The Juventus forward traveled on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin on Wednesday to finish his isolation period.
“Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorized by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home,” Juventus said in a statement.
The Portuguese daily Record had earlier showed images of the small jet-engine plane it said was used by Ronaldo. The white, blue and red aircraft had the word “ambulance” painted on its engines.
The 35-year-old Ronaldo had been separated from the rest of the Portugal group after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was said to be asymptomatic and in good health condition.
Ronaldo tested positive two days before the team’s Nations League match against Sweden in Lisbon. He was dropped from the squad after another test on Tuesday confirmed the positive result. He had played in the Nations League match against France on Sunday, and against Spain in a friendly last week.
No one else in the Portuguese squad had tested positive ahead of Wednesday’s match against Sweden, which it won 3-0 with a pair of goals by Ronaldo’s replacement Diogo Jota. Ronaldo posted a photo on his social media accounts with him wearing Portugal’s jersey in front of a television set with the game on.
“It’s as if I was there,” he wrote.
Ronaldo began his isolation at the team’s training center on Monday. Images published by Portuguese media on Tuesday showed him on a balcony overlooking his teammates practicing at the training center. In one of the photos, he was shown giving the thumbs-up sign.
