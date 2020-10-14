Chippewa sports briefs

During the SEC teleconference earlier in the day, coach Dan Mullen said two of his assistants have tested positive for COVID-19, but they are not reporting any symptoms. Mullen said he has not tested positive for the highly transmissible virus.

Mullen said the entire team had been tested for the virus each of the past four days in order to determine the scope of the outbreak.

MLB

White Sox courting La Russa

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Angels granted the Chicago White Sox permission to interview Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for their managing job, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The person, confirming a USA Today report, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Angels typically do not comment on personnel matters.

A three-time World Series-winning manager, the 76-year-old La Russa joined the Angels prior to this season as senior advisor of baseball operations.

The White Sox agreed to split with Rick Renteria after a disappointing finish to a breakthrough season in which Chicago made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.