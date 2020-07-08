Chippewa sports briefs

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said in the team press release. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Hendrick said it is screening its employees daily for symptoms and that the No. 48 team will have its regular roster for Sunday’s race at Kentucky. Johnson announced before the start of the 2020 season that this would be his final year of full-time driving.

NBA

Embiid expects to be dominant

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid was asked this week what he wants in terms of his role in 76ers’ offense during the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.

The three-time All-Star, who’s arguably the NBA’s best center, said that “should not even be a question.”

“I know what I’m capable of, and I know what my teammates think of me,” Embiid said during a Zoom call with the media. “I know I’m capable of carrying the team, so it’s all about me being assertive. If I feel like I’m not getting the ball, I just got to talk to them and do what I have to do.