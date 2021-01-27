Chippewa sports briefs

WISCONSIN FOOTBALL
Budmayr off to Colorado State
MADISON — After a year of relative continuity on its coaching staff, the University of Wisconsin football program will be looking to fill a second assistant coach’s spot this offseason.
Jon Budmayr — a former Badgers quarterback who has been on the staff for six years, with the last three spent as the quarterbacks coach — is taking the offensive coordinator position at Colorado State, the State Journal confirmed. FootballScoop.com first reported the news Wednesday morning.
A message left with Budmayr and Wisconsin officials were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
Budmayr appeared in three games for the Badgers before injuries ended his playing career. He was a student assistant for the team as he finished his degree, then was hired by Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst when he took over the program in 2015. Budmayr started his Wisconsin coaching tenure as a graduate assistant before moving to quality control assistant and eventually QB coach.
Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called plays for the Badgers this season with Budmayr’s assistance. Budmayr takes over a Colorado State offense that scored 22.3 points per game last season, one in which it only played four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Budmayr is the second UW assistant to leave this offseason, following defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield, who took the same position at Vanderbilt.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northwestern gives Fitzgerald 10-year contract
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season.
The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker’s unexpected death. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season.
Fitzgerald was under contract through 2026.
“From the moment I stepped on campus as an undergraduate, I have believed this is the finest university in the country, with the potential to offer an unmatched student-athlete experience,” he said Wednesday.
Northwestern has invested heavily in its athletic facilities in recent years, including the $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located along Lake Michigan.
Fitzgerald grew up in the Chicago area and led the long-suffering Wildcats to a pair of Big Ten championships and a Rose Bowl appearance as an All-American linebacker under Gary Barnett in the mid 1990s. His 106 victories are the sixth-most by an active FBS coach with the same program.
Outgoing athletic director Jim Phillips called Fitzgerald “one of the best coaches in college football” and “a leader uncommonly suited to this University.”
“Over the course of his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has built a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field, and led our Wildcats to unprecedented sustained success,” said Phillips, who is set to take over as ACC commissioner next month.
NBA
All-Star voting begins Thursday
NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season.
The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized.
But the league also wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not. Voting opens at 11 a.m. Central on Thursday and will run through 10:59 p.m. Central on Feb. 16.
“Naming NBA All-Stars is an annual tradition that honors an exclusive group of players for extraordinary performances during the season,” Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations, said in a statement released to AP. “We look forward to recognizing the best of the best this season.”
The process will be the same as in recent years: All-Star starters will be selected in a formula that is 50% based on fan voting, 25% based on the votes of a media panel, and 25% based on votes from NBA players. Fans can vote in a variety of methods, including the NBA app, NBA.com and on Twitter.
There will be three frontcourt and two guards selected from each conference as starters.
The All-Star starters will be announced on Feb. 18. The All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed on Feb. 23.
MURRAY FINED: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr.
Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.
Murray stumbled backward after colliding with Hardaway as Denver was setting up on offense. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.
The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after a video review.
NFL
Seahawks cut ties with Wheeler
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.
“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team,” the Seahawks said in a statement.
Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.
The King County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to make a charging decision in Wheeler’s case Wednesday.
Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season.