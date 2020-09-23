Chippewa sports briefs

Smith said 47 contracted employees at Ohio State, which includes coaches, will be asked to take 5% salary cuts, but it is not clear how many have agreed.

FORMER GEORGIA PLAYER CLAIMS RACISM: Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese says he left the school because of racist treatment on campus and coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing for the Bulldogs last season after he expressed his intention to transfer.

Reese transferred to Mississippi in January after two seasons at Georgia and is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his request for a waiver to play immediately.

Georgia, which is ranked fourth in the country, denied the allegations and said it would share its full response to Reese’s waiver application if he is granted permission.

Reese released a statement on Twitter expressing frustration that his waiver had yet to be granted. He addressed it to the NCAA, the Southeastern Conference and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Reese said he decided to transfer because his 1½ years at Georgia “took a devastating mental toll on me. From my first moment I stepped on campus, it was not what I expected. The racist events that I kept experiencing weighed on me heavily and seemed never-ending.”