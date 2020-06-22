Chippewa sports briefs

NBA
Bryant auction next month
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.
The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.
About 60 percent of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.
Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. He was 41.
The auction will take place at Profiles in History in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles.
Love foundation makes donation Kevin Love isn’t slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA’s psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he’s helping his alma mater’s work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.
Love’s gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.
“I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it,” Love said.Love first went public with his personal battles during the 2018 season. Since then, he has been active in spreading information nationally on mental health issues. Love credited San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, who has also fought depression, for giving him the strength to come forward.
GOLF
Fanless PGA Championship set
Brooks Koepka will try to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play, and there won’t be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on.
The PGA of America confirmed Monday the first major of this most unusual year won’t have spectators.
The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco, now is set for Aug. 6-9 and will be the first of three majors this year. The U.S. Open moved from June to Sept. 17-20 in New York, with the Masters moving to November two weeks before Thanksgiving. The British Open was canceled.
Still to be determined is whether the other two majors have fans. The PGA Tour resumed its schedule following its coronavirus-caused shutdown two weeks ago without fans, and it is not planning to have them until a reduced number July 16-19 at Memorial.
The PGA of America submitted its plan to not have spectators a week ago, and the San Francisco Chronicle said government and health officials approved it.
Mayor London N. Breed said the city was “thrilled” to welcome the century-old major to San Francisco. PGA of America officials were prepared to go elsewhere if playing in San Francisco would not allow health standards to be met.
“We are able to safely take this step toward reopening because of the ongoing sacrifices of our citizens,” Breed said.
Those sacrifices now include watching only on TV for those who had planned to attend. This is the first major for Harding Park, the public course across the street from Olympic Club and now part of the TPC network. It previously held two World Golf Championships (won by Tiger Woods in 2005 and Rory McIlroy in 2015) and the Presidents Cup in 2009.
NFL
Former Badger Frederick wins George Halas Award
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has won the George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Frederick, who retired in March, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He’s the 52nd Halas Award winner, the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).
The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. The award is named for a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who had a role with the formation of the NFL and owned the Chicago Bears until his death in 1983.
In his retirement announcement, the former Wisconsin Badger wrote:
“I started a journey almost two years ago that completely blindsided me. When I developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, I did not know how to handle things. I was scared. That experience forced me to re-evaluate my life priorities. I spent much of that year thinking about both the past and future. I realized how fortunate I was to play a game for a living. I realized how fortunate I was to make friends and become teammates with some great men.
“Most of all, I realized the importance of my family and how much I want to be there for their peaks and valleys as they were for me. … I was ready for the next stage of my life; however, the competitor in me would not accept going out without returning to the field.
“I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me. Each day, I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing ‘well’ is not what I expect of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high.”
Frederick, a Walworth Big Foot High School graduate, was a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, and became the first Cowboys rookie to start every game at center. He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system, in 2018.
Other 2020 nominees for the Halas Award were Ravens tight end coach Bobby Engram, Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen, Chargers tackle Russell Okung and Raiders tight end Darren Waller.
