Chippewa sports briefs

Prep Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi blanks Regis/McDonell

Haley Mason scored two goals and Elizabeth Dallas added one goal as the Chi-Hi girls soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 nonconference win over Eau Claire Regis/McDonell on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.

Dallas scored her first varsity goal in the fourth minute before Mason added her first goal five minutes later. Mason added her second goal of the game early in the second half for the Cardinals (1-0).

Mallory Colle made four saves for the Cards and Tessa Roach stopped six shots for Regis/McDonell (1-1).

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Matta Returns to Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Thad Matta is returning to Butler, hired on Sunday to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited his health while stepping down at Ohio State.

The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State.

Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana. Now he’s going back to where it all started for him.

Matta was a two-year starter for Butler after transferring from Southern Illinois as a sophomore. He was an academic coordinator and administrative assistant at Butler from 1991 to 94 and then-coach Barry Collier’s top assistant for the 1999-2000 season.

Matta is replacing LaVall Jordan, who was fired Friday after two straight losing seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.

NBA

Celtics take care of Wizards

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in their regular-season home finale.

Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted a season-high 39 assists en route to its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season.

“Man, we’ve come a long way,” Brown said his team’s resurgence.

The Celtics were struggling with a 16-19 record in late December. They’ve gone 33-11 since.

“I’m feeling comfortable. I’m being aggressive, just trying to take it to the next level heading into the playoffs,” Brown said. “Making the right reads and the right passes. Shots fell tonight, which is good.”

Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists.

Boston closes with a tough road trip to Chicago, Milwaukee and Memphis.

“It’ll be a great test,” coach Ime Udoka said. “This all kind of leans into going into the playoffs, and it’ll keep us sharp and focused.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington, and Ish Smith finished with 16.

MLB

Yankees, Mets complete trade

DUNEDIN, Fla. — It’s going to be a rare year.

For just the third time since 2005, the Yankees and Mets have made a trade. The Yankees acquired right-hander Miguel Castro for lefty Joely Rodriguez.

“I mean, it’s not the first time I’ve gotten trade, so I feel normal,” Rodriguez said. “Same baseball and same ball. I mean, different thing, but same thing. And the same city.”

The 27-year-old Castro has “big stuff,” according to an American League scout. He went 3-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched. He made a career-high 69 appearances in 2021. He led all Mets relievers in appearances and innings pitched, and held batters to a .189 opponents’ batting average.

The Yankees are familiar with him from his four years with the Orioles and two with the Blue Jays.

Re-signing Rodriguez was the only major league deal the Yankees made before the lockout, which they did after releasing him. He went 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA last season between the Rangers and Yankees.

NHL

Panthers clinch playoff spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019.

Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida closed a two-game trip by improving to 20-9-6 on the road.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist for Florida. Anton Lundell also scored, and Spencer Knight made 26 saves. Barkov and Claude Giroux each had two assists.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who are on the cusp of of missing the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season. Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 35 shots.

Buffalo lost an eight-game point streak (5-0-3), its longest in three seasons. The Sabres will be eliminated from the playoffs with another loss, or a win by the Washington Capitals.

SENATORS 5, RED WINGS 2: Josh Norris scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Ottawa Senators completed a sweep of their home-and-home series with Detroit.

Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

The 22-year-old Norris, who reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his young NHL career, also scored in Ottawa’s 5-2 victory in Detroit on Friday night.

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.

