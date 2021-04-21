Chippewa sports briefs

BRYANT SETTLES CIVIL DISPUTE: Antonio Brown may be rejoining the Bucs soon.

The free-agent receiver has settled a civil dispute with Britney Taylor, his former personal trainer who accused him of sexual assault and rape. David Haas, Taylor’s attorney, confirmed the settlement.

“Antonio and Britney have been friends for over a decade. Several years ago, they almost became business partners,” Haas said in a statement Wednesday. “Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on that relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on. Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a (Super Bowl) ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.”

Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her the following year. Brown denied the allegations, saying in court filings that the encounters were consensual.

With Brown’s civil lawsuit behind him, look for the Bucs to move quickly to re-sign him. The 32-year-old averaged 10.7 yards per catch during the regular season with Tampa Bay. He also caught eight passes in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.