Chippewa sports briefs

NFL

Fields back for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is set to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup.

Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the prized rookie quarterback will start when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this week after missing the past two games because of broken ribs.

Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, practiced on a limited basis last week. He has not played since he left in the second half of a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21.

Fields wasn’t sure exactly when the injury happened. His final play against the Ravens was a 6-yard scramble on third-and-11 at the Chicago 45 on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Fields went to the locker room, and veteran Andy Dalton replaced him.

Fields also took a shot to his ribs in the national semifinals last year when Clemson linebacker James Skalski nailed him in the right side of his torso. Skalski was ejected for targeting because he led with the crown of his helmet.

Fields missed one play and finished with six touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 49-28 victory. The ribs bothered him in the national championship game, and the Buckeyes lost 52-24 to Alabama.

SEAHAWKS LOSE ADAMS FOR SEASON: The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle’s three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason.

Adams is in his second season with Seattle and he signed a $70 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks before the start of the season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tedford returns to coach Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State is bringing back Jeff Tedford for a second stint as coach after Kalen DeBoer left to take over at Washington.

Athletic director Terry Tumey announced Wednesday that Tedford returns after coaching the Bulldogs from 2017-19. Tedford had a 26-14 record at his alma mater before stepping down for health reasons.

Tedford took over a 1-11 team following the 2016 season and led the Bulldogs to double-digit wins his first two seasons, winning the division in both those seasons and the Mountain West Conference championship in 2018.

Tedford played quarterback at Fresno State in 1981-82 under Jim Sweeney and coached at Fresno State under Sweeney from 1987-88 and 1992-96, and under coach Pat Hill in 1997.

Tedford has a 108-71 career head coaching record, having also spent 11 seasons at California.

Tedford will take over after the Bulldogs play in the New Mexico Bowl against UTEP on Dec. 18 under interim coach Lee Marks.

OHIO STATE FINDS NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Ohio State has hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced that Knowles will take over as defensive coordinator on Jan. 2. Day said Ohio State (12-2) will continue preparations for the Rose Bowl with the current staff intact.

“What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl,” Day said. “To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”

The 56-year-old Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach, after the No. 9 Cowboys finished as the third best in the country in total defense (278.4 yards per game) and in the top 10 in several defensive categories.

The Oklahoma defense improved in each of Knowles’ four years as coordinator.

NEBRASKA HIRES NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Mark Whipple was named Nebraska’s offensive coordinator on Wednesday, a day after he resigned from the same position at Pittsburgh.

Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost also announced the hiring of Chicago Bears assistant Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach.

Frost is making over his offensive staff following a 3-9 season, the Huskers’ worst since 1957. Former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph was hired as receivers coach last week after serving in the same position at LSU. Frost is yet to name a new running backs coach.

Whipple, 64, also will coach Nebraska’s quarterbacks. His Pitt offense averaged 43 points, 350 yards passing and 503 total yards per game this season as the Panthers won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Whipple coached two of the top offensive players in the country this year in Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns and Addison caught a nation-leading 17 touchdown passes.

