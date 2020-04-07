Chippewa sports briefs

NFL
Bucs to use familiar uniforms
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in for a new look in 2020.
Building on momentum created by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in free agency, the Bucs on Tuesday unveiled new uniforms for next season — a move that also figures to be embraced by fans.
Gone are jerseys sporting difficult to read digital alarm clock-style numbers, replaced by more traditional red, white and pewter ensembles similar to the uniforms the team wore from 1997-2013 — the most successful stretch in franchise history.
The Bucs have missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons and haven’t won a postseason game since their Super Bowl championship run 18 years ago.
“This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” team owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek color rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way.”
In addition to red home and white away jerseys that will be worn with pewter or white pants, the team for the first time is introducing a pewter jersey that will be worn with matching pants and socks as part of its head-to-toe “color rush” ensemble.
MLB
Ripken Jr. heads charity campaign
BALTIMORE — Cal Ripken Jr. has launched a campaign to help feed children and families across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating a contribution of $250,000 and opening a social media account for the first time to promote the cause.
Ripken spent his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles before retiring in 2001. He set a record by playing in 2,632 consecutive games and gained entry into the Hall of Fame in 2007.
His current focus is helping feed families impacted financially by the coronavirus, but he’s also looking forward to a time when baseball teams are back on the diamond. Ripken is encouraged by the effort of Major League Baseball to devise a plan to start the delayed season, suggesting that the games “can play an important part in the recovery of the country.”
In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Ripken recalled how the resumption of the baseball season helped the nation rebound from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I’ve had a chance to witness the effect baseball has on getting us part difficult times,” Ripken said. “Post-9/11, baseball played a really wonderful role in the national recovery. If we can get it back, it could be a return to some normalcy that we’re all looking for right now.”
Until that time, the Iron Man is seeking to help those in need.
The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has teamed with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Kevin Harvick Foundation to commit a quarter-million dollars to the Strike Out Hunger campaign.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Smith leaving Maryland for draft
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility.
Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles.
The 6-foot-10 star announced his plans to leave on Tuesday, saying, “The time is right for me to move forward to the next phase in my basketball career.”
Maryland made the NCAA Tournament during Smith’s freshman year and was poised to return as a high seed before the coronavirus brought an abrupt end to the 2019-20 season.
A 2020 First Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Team selection, Smith was the only player in the country to have 60 blocks and 30 3-pointers.
SOCCER
Leagues worry about clubs folding
English soccer faced warnings on Tuesday that losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic could exceed $1 billion and clubs could go out of business.
The financial alarm was sounded by the heads of the English Football Association and Premier League as well-paid players in the top flight resist calls to cut their salaries because they believe the move would only benefit wealthy owners.
FA chairman Greg Clarke urged the country to unite to “keep the game alive.”
In the lower leagues, third-tier promotion hopeful Sunderland and fourth-tier leader Crewe announced they would place staff, including players, on the government’s job retention scheme.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters wrote to the head of the parliamentary sports committee Julian Knight to defend the decision by some clubs in the world’s richest soccer competition to have the government pay the salaries of furloughed non-playing staff.
“The furlough scheme announced by government is meant for the whole economy, including many enterprises which might be regarded as providing entertainment or otherwise dependent on elite talent,” Masters wrote. “Not only is our industry facing losses now, but to be realistic, we must also base our plans on full recovery being some distance away.
“Ultimately, the very heavy losses that we face will have to be dealt with or else clubs or other enterprises who depend on football for income will go out of business.”
The league was paused more than three weeks ago with Liverpool leading by 25 points with nine game games remaining and is indefinitely suspended.
OLYMPICS
Qualified athletes to keep spots
About 6,500 athletes who already have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC released its rewritten roadmap for qualifying for the games, which were rescheduled due to the coronavirus. They’ll be held July 23 through Aug. 8 next year.
The new deadline for qualifying is June 29, 2021, and entry lists are due a week later.
Individual international sports federations will still be in charge of their qualifying procedures.
Many sports allow athletes to qualify by compiling results over a series of events. The IOC urged the federations to find a balance “between protecting those athletes who were close to qualifying based on the previous 2020 deadlines and also ensuring the best athletes at the Olympic Games” by taking into consideration performances in 2021.
The IOC announcement confirmed reports last week that the sports had agreed to let athletes keep spots they already had earned. It clarified a number of points, including the need for boxing to relax a rule that sets the top age in the sport at 40. It also requires sports such as gymnastics to decide whether to allow athletes who would’ve been too young to compete in 2020 to try to be eligible for 2021.
The IOC also said “athlete health is the guiding principle in the scheduling of any remaining Olympic qualification events.” It urged sports not to confirm rescheduling until the impacts of COVID-19 can be assessed.
Along those lines, World Athletics announced it was shutting down all qualifying procedures through Nov. 30. Its new window for qualifying will run from Dec. 1 through June 29, 2021.
