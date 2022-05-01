Chippewa sports briefs

MLB

Twins take care of Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Sunday.

The Twins broke out quickly for five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games.

Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start for the Twins, giving up two hits and striking out seven.

Doubles by Polanco and Max Kepler drove in three runs in Minnesota’s big first inning. Starting with a throwing error by Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, six of the first seven Minnesota batters reached base against Fleming (2-3), who needed 20 pitches to record his first out.

The left-hander gave up six runs on five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, leaving after Byron Buxton’s seventh homer of the season in the fourth.

Robert Dugger threw 87 pitches in his major league debut for the Rays, giving up three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Cole Sanders pitched two innings in his debut for the Twins, giving up two runs on three hits.

BLUE JAYS BEAT ASTROS: Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. The Blue Jays have won nine of 12.

Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He has not walked a batter in 31 2/3 innings this season.

According to MLB Stats on Twitter, Gausman is the first pitcher since Cy Young in 1906 to not walk a batter or allow a home run in five straight starts to begin a season (minimum 20 innings pitched).

Tim Mayza worked the eighth and Jordan Romano pitched around Kyle Tucker’s one-out double in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 12 chances.

Romano got some help from right fielder George Springer, who made a sensational catch on pinch-hitter Alex Bregman’s liner for the second out.

Toronto, which won 2-1 Saturday, is 9-2 in one-run games. The Blue Jays lead the major leagues in one-run victories.

NFL

Bears release quarterback Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.

The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.

Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.

Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

NHL

Penguins start playoffs short-handed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the New York Rangers without Tristan Jarry, though they haven’t ruled out the All-Star’s return before the end of the series.

Head coach Mike Sullivan characterized Jarry as “day to day” but indicated Jarry would not be available when the best-of-seven series opens in New York on Tuesday. Jarry hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the Penguins head to Madison Square Garden. DeSmith made just one appearance against the Rangers this season and played just 4:19 against New York on March 25 before leaving following a collision with a teammate. DeSmith is 3-2-1 with a 3.45 goals against average and a pedestrian .886 save percentage in seven career appearances against New York.

The 30-year-old DeSmith has played well in the run-up to the playoffs even as the Penguins limped toward the postseason. DeSmith went 8-3-3 with a 2.44 goals against and a .927 save percentage after the All-Star break.

