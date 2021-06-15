Chippewa sports briefs

NFL
Vikings sign DT Richardson
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson before their minicamp began Tuesday, bringing back a proven interior pass rusher in the latest part of their offseason makeover.
Defensive end Danielle Hunter also made his first appearance on the practice field, after skipping the previous spring sessions. Hunter, who did not play last year because of a neck injury, agreed to rework the terms of the contract he signed three years ago.
Richardson played the last two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, with 4 1/2 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 2020. His lone previous season with the Vikings, in 2018, was productive, with 4 1/2 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. They let him leave as a free agent in a salary cap crunch.
The 30-year-old Richardson joins newcomers Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson in the middle of the line, with the Vikings determined to boost their defense after a lackluster season that prompted coach Mike Zimmer to call the group the “worst he’s ever had” in his career.
Richardson wore No. 9 as he went through drills with the team, at least temporarily taking the number of rookie punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who was waived to make room on the roster.
The Vikings also re-signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly earlier this offseason, after he spent one year with the Carolina Panthers, and the secondary got just as major of a revamp as the defensive line. Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods were all signed as free agents and on track for the starting lineup.
MLB
Scherzer heads to IL
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem.
The team announced the move Tuesday, saying it was retroactive to Sunday.
Scherzer “tweaked” his groin in the first inning during his start on Saturday. He warmed up in the outfield Monday before beginning a bullpen session, which was expected to be 31 pitches. Scherzer threw 10 pitches, then stopped, saying the groin issue prevented him from driving through his pitches.
Scherzer was scheduled to pitch Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals considered pushing his start back as opposed to placing the three-time Cy Young winner on the injured list, but opted for the 10-day stint away from the field.
“For me, it was after going through the process, I just want to be more cautious than not,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. “This is an injury right now that’s getting better. We want it to completely get better.”
Scherzer (5-4, 2.21 ERA) should miss one start. He’s been adamant the injury is minor, even hesitating to call it an injury.
A’S EXERCISE OPTION ON MELVIN: The winningest manager in Oakland Athletics history is staying put through at least next season after the club exercised Bob Melvin’s contract option for 2022 on Tuesday.
Melvin has guided the A’s to an 808-715 record since taking over on June 9, 2011. He recently passed Tony La Russa for most victories by an Oakland manager and last weekend became the 35th person in major league history with 1,300 managerial wins.
His A’s teams have reached three straight playoffs, winning the AL West during last year’s shortened 60-game season. Oakland beat the White Sox in the wild-card round to stop a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games, a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series, before losing to the rival Astros in a four-game AL division series.
The A’s had lost six straight playoff series since sweeping Minnesota in the 2006 Division Series.
The 59-year-old Melvin, a Manager of the Year in both leagues, previously led the Mariners and Diamondbacks then took over guiding the A’s during the 2011 season following the firing of Bob Geren.