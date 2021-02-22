Chippewa sports briefs

MINNESOTA TWINS
Plans for fans being developed
MINNEAPOLIS — While the Minnesota Twins are working out in Florida, the club back in Minneapolis is laying plans to bring twins back to Target Field this season.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the team is hoping to persuade state officials that they can safely host about 10,000 fans, or about 25% of the park’s capacity, for each game.
The team hopes that number can increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Crowd size is up to Gov. Tim Walz, who has talked eagerly about wanting to attend Twins games this season. But spokesman Teddy Tschann told the Star Tribune that Walz isn’t ready to commit to a number of fans for the home opener April 8.
The Twins are already working on admitting fans safely at their spring base in Fort Myers, Fla. Fans will prepay for parking and use packets instead of pumps for things like ketchup and mustard. All drinks will be covered up, and unused seats will be tied upright so fans don’t use them.
The Twins are planning about 25% capacity at their spring stadium.
Target Field plans include selling tickets in packages of two and four, with groups sitting at least 6 feet away from others. Groups won’t be allowed to combine and sit together. And masks would be required except when eating and drinking.
MLB
Mariners CEO resigns amid cloud
Seattle Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday following the emergence of video where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy and his views on some players.
Mariners Chairman John Stanton said Mather’s comments were inappropriate and do not represent the views of the franchise.
Mather’s resignation is effective immediately. Stanton will take on the roles of CEO and team president on an interim basis.
“There is no excuse for what was said, and I won’t try to make one,” Stanton said in a statement. “I offer my sincere apology on behalf of the club and my partners to our players and fans. We must be, and do, better.”
Mather issued an apology late Sunday for his comments, which were made Feb. 5 to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club and were posted online over the weekend.
The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners’ organizational situation going into the 2021 season — many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public.
“We have a lot of work to do to make amends, and that work is already underway,” Stanton said.
ROSENTHAL FINALIZES DEAL WITH A’S: Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks’ departure in free agency.
The 30-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.
He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses.
He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019.
NFL
Mahomes announces new baby
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are parents to a girl.
Matthews announced the Sunday birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes in a tweet. The birth came two weeks after Mahomes and Kansas City lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes and Matthews had announced their engagement in September, the Kansas City Star reported. The next month, the couple used their dogs as part of a gender reveal, and Mahomes tweeted that he was going to be a #GirlDad.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Mahomes said last year after announcing Matthews’ pregnancy. “Being able to grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL — for that stuff to start happening and really coming to truth, it’s really cool.”
In celebration of the birth, Union Station in Kansas City was lit up with pink and white lights Sunday night.
NHL
Panarin takes leave from Rangers
New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies.
Andrei Nazarov, a former NHL enforcer who coached Panarin in the Kontinental Hockey League, told Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in a story published Saturday that Panarin attacked an 18-year-old Latvian woman in a hotel bar in the Latvian capital of Riga following a game in December 2011.
Nazarov told the tabloid that Panarin knocked the woman to the floor with “several powerful blows.” Nazarov added that he later heard that the Latvian authorities looked into the incident but that no action was taken after “authoritative” locals negotiated with the police not to pursue the case, allegedly after money changed hands.
Nazarov said he was motivated to speak about the alleged incident because he disagreed with Panarin’s repeated criticism of the Russian government. Panarin played for Nazarov with Vityaz Chekhov from 2010-2012.
Panarin, 29, has played in the NHL since 2015 and was a finalist for the league’s MVP award last season. He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2016 with Chicago where he played two seasons, went to Columbus for two more and then signed an $81.5 million, seven-year contract with New York in 2019.
Panarin has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and last month posted his support on social media for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last month upon returning to Moscow and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation.