Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lawrence declares for draft

The news that has been expected for some time is finally official. Trevor Lawrence is turning pro.

Clemson’s star quarterback confirmed his NFL Draft decision Wednesday morning in a video on Twitter. The 21-year-old is widely expected to selected No. 1 overall in April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick.

Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the national title in 2018 as a freshman and helping Clemson reach the College Football Playoff each of his three years.

“Just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come, but man, I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it,” Lawrence said in a video posted to Twitter. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s supported Clemson, all my Clemson family, whether that’s fans, my teammates, my coaches and my immediate family. I just am so thankful for you guys. I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for y’all.”

Lawrence was named the ACC Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist in 2020.