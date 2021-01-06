Chippewa sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lawrence declares for draft
The news that has been expected for some time is finally official. Trevor Lawrence is turning pro.
Clemson’s star quarterback confirmed his NFL Draft decision Wednesday morning in a video on Twitter. The 21-year-old is widely expected to selected No. 1 overall in April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick.
Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the national title in 2018 as a freshman and helping Clemson reach the College Football Playoff each of his three years.
“Just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come, but man, I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it,” Lawrence said in a video posted to Twitter. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s supported Clemson, all my Clemson family, whether that’s fans, my teammates, my coaches and my immediate family. I just am so thankful for you guys. I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for y’all.”
Lawrence was named the ACC Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist in 2020.
The Georgia native finishes his career as the all-time winningest quarterback in school history. Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter in college and passed for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns in his three-year career while completing 66.6% of his passes.
NFL
Jets interview Bieniemy
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.
With six vacancies around the league, the 51-year-old Bieniemy is one of the most popular candidates after helping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl last year and directing the NFL’s No. 1 offense this season. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week.
Teams are speaking to coaching and general manager candidates through virtual interviews rather than in-person visits in early round discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the second time Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets, with the first coming in 2019 before they hired Adam Gase. In two years, Gase went 9-23, including a 2-14 season that included a franchise-worst 0-13 start. Gase was fired last Sunday night after New York’s season finale at New England.
General manager Joe Douglas, who is leading his first coaching search, said Tuesday the team would “cast a very wide net” as it tries to find someone who can help lead the Jets back to respectability. They haven’t made the postseason since 2010, the longest playoff drought in the NFL after Cleveland and Tampa Bay earned berths this season.
Bieniemy is a former running back who played with the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles over nine NFL seasons after being a second-round pick out of Colorado in 1991. He began his coaching career as the Buffaloes’ running backs coach in 2001 before serving in a similar role with UCLA and the Vikings.Bieniemy returned to his alma mater for two years as Colorado’s offensive coordinator in 2011 before joining Andy Reid’s staff with the Chiefs as the running backs coach. He was promoted to Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2018 after Matt Nagy left to become the Bears coach.
GAILEY RESIGNS AT MIAMI: Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned one season after coming out of retirement.
The announcement was made Wednesday, one day after Gailey’s 69th birthday and one day after coach Brian Flores said he expected all of his assistant coaches would return in 2021.
With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter.
The Dolphins finished 10-6 with one of the NFL’s youngest teams. A blowout loss Sunday at Buffalo kept them out of the playoffs.
Gailey’s resignation means Flores will have his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons in 2021.
This season was Gailey’s 21st as an NFL coach and his second stint with Miami. He was head coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-12), Georgia Tech (2002-07) and the Dallas Cowboys (1998-99). He did not coach in 2017-19.
SKIING
Strasser wins World Cup Slalom
ZAGREB, Croatia — Right after becoming the first German skier in more than three years to win a men’s World Cup slalom, Linus Strasser looked up in the air and fought back tears.
He knew the winning feeling from a previous victory in a city event, but not from a slalom.
“I got a little bit emotional. I don’t really realize it,” Strasser said Wednesday after triumphing in the first men’s race of 2021.
The previous German slalom winner was Felix Neureuther, who won in Levi, Finland, in November 2017.
Strasser mastered the tricky Crveni Spust course as he improved from eighth place after the opening run to lead a trio of Austrians. He beat Manuel Feller by 0.10 seconds while Marco Schwarz was six-hundredths further back in third. The result sent Feller to the top of the slalom season standings.
Michael Matt was fastest in the second run and climbed from 26th to fourth place.
First-run leader Clement Noel, last year’s winner, posted only the 27th best time in the final run. The Frenchman, seeking his first win of the season, dropped to seventh.
Strasser regretted that the race on the outskirts of the Croatian capital took place without fans, like almost all World Cup events over the last year.
“Normally we have a big crowd here cheering for us and now it’s just us, just the small skiing family,” Strasser said. “It’s mixed feelings but I am really happy for winning my first special slalom event. Not having the fans next to us is weird but, still, the emotions in me are hyped up.”
Competing on the World Cup circuit since 2013, Strasser won a city event in Stockholm four years ago, and he scored two more podiums in that slalom-like format the following year.
His previous best result in slalom was fifth, from a night race in Schladming, Austria, in 2015.