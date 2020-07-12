Chippewa sports briefs

Bottas won last weekend’s season-opening Austrian GP on the same Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg at the foot of the Styrian mountains — hence the name change.

Despite the sizeable margin of Hamilton’s win, Bottas maintains he can challenge for the F1 title. He leads in points 43-37.

“I have no reason to doubt any of my ability or skills. I know what I’m capable of,” the Finnish driver said. “I really feel some improvements in my driving since last year that’s why I’m confident it will be a good battle for the championship this year.”

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem.

Red Bull driver Alexander Albon did well to fend off persistent attacks from Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and finished fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Perez, who dropped to sixth after touching wheels with Albon late on.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. started from third and finished ninth, but collected a bonus point for the fastest lap.

