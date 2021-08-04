Chippewa sports briefs

MLB
Tellez homer launches Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
The Brewers trailed 2-1 with two outs in the seventh when Luis Urías started the rally by taking a 3-2 pitch that was just low from Kyle Keller (0-1). Manny Piña followed by hitting a ground-ball single that went off the glove of diving third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve came out of the bullpen and got two quick strikes on the left-handed Tellez. But after he worked the count to 2-2, Tellez delivered a shot that traveled an estimated 423 feet and reached the second deck of the stands in right center.
Tellez is batting .340 (18 of 53) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games since the Brewers acquired him from Toronto on July 6. He hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with the Blue Jays.
Brent Suter (10-5) pitched one inning of scoreless relief to earn the win after Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out nine and allowed six hits, two runs and two walks in six innings. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save.
Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs. The Pirates were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.
The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remain 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.
Pirates left-hander Steven Brault gave up one run over four innings in his season debut after recovering from a strained lat in his throwing arm. His last start came when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 22.
Brault gave up three hits, struck out two and walked one.
The Brewers opened the scoring in the third when Kolten Wong doubled and came home on Eduardo Escobar’s two-out single.
Pittsburgh answered with two outs in the fourth as Jacob Stallings doubled home Reynolds, who reached on a leadoff walk. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the sixth as Reynolds led off with a triple into the right-field corner and scored on John Nogowski’s sacrifice fly.
The Pirates squandered other opportunities.
Pittsburgh got three hits off Peralta in the first inning but failed to score, thanks in part to Piña throwing out Hoy Park on an attempted steal. Kevin Newman hit a leadoff double in the fifth but was left stranded at third. Ben Gamel struck out looking with runners on third and second to end the top of the seventh.
AXFORD OUT, LAUER JOINS COVID LIST: The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff has taken a couple more hits with John Axford now out for the season with elbow trouble and Eric Lauer joining the team’s growing COVID-19 injured list.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford has significant elbow damage and is going over his options after an injury foiled the 38-year-old’s comeback attempt.
“He was climbing a tall hill,” Counsell said. “What he was doing was really hard to do. He got really far up the hill and then the last part just ended up being too tough.”
The former Brewers closer retired just one of the five batters he faced Monday before leaving with elbow pain in his first major league appearance since 2018.
Axford played for the Brewers from 2009-13 and still owns the franchise’s single-season saves record with 46 in 2011. He started this season on the Toronto Blue Jays’ broadcast crew but signed a minor league contract with them after pitching well for Team Canada in an Olympic qualifier.
The NL Central-leading Brewers acquired Axford on Monday and used him in the ninth inning of a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. That’s when Axford’s elbow started giving him problems.
Lauer started Monday’s game and threw five shutout innings to continue his solid season. He has allowed just five runs over his last 31 1/3 innings but now must sit out at least 10 days due to his positive test.
Counsell said Lauer isn’t experiencing symptoms.
Lauer joins All-Star closer Josh Hader, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland, outfielder Christian Yelich and first baseman Keston Hiura on the COVID-19 injured list. Gustave is on there due to contact tracing. The rest tested positive.
Yelich could return in time for this weekend’s series with the San Francisco Giants.
Twins fall to Reds
CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday.
Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds, who came in trailing first-place Milwaukee by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central. Cincinnati also trailed San Diego by five games for the second wild card and is hoping to make up ground during a six-game homestand against last-place teams.
Castillo (6-10) allowed Jorge Polanco’s first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven to win his third straight start.
Stephenson went deep to the batter’s eye in left-center to give the Reds a 6-1 lead in the seventh.
The Twins then sent nine batters to the plate in a four-run eighth. Trevor Larnach drove in two with a double, Miguel Sanó had an RBI double and Ryan Jeffers added a run-scoring single before Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save, his first of the season.
Twins rookie Charlie Barnes (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings in his second career start.
The Reds scored all their runs with two outs. They strung together three run-scoring hits to take a 4-1 lead in the third. Votto followed Kyle Farmer’s RBI single with a two-run double and scored on Stephenson’s single to left.
Castillo got help from shortstop Farmer to get out of the sixth. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Farmer took a throw from India at second and executed a 360-degree turn before relaying to Votto at first for a double play.