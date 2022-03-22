Chippewa sports briefs

NBA

Beverley, Hill fined for skirmish

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a matchup between the teams over the weekend.

The league announced the fines Tuesday.

The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota’s 138-119 victory on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince and the Bucks’ Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position.

Beverley, the NBA said, “escalated the altercation” by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley, the league said.

Beverley and Hill each received a technical foul and were ejected.

BLAZERS’ NURKIC FINED $40K FOR THROWING PACERS FAN’S PHONE: The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone.

The incident happened shortly after Sunday’s game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats.

It was not clear what preceded the incident, which lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers’ center walked away.

Indiana won the game 129-98. Nurkic, whose nickname is “the Bosnian Beast,” did not play. He has not played since mid-February because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

NFL

Bills restock WR depth with Crowder

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills restocked their veteran depth at receiver by signing Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The seventh-year player joins the Bills after spending the past three seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets.

At 5-foot-9, Crowder primarily has been used as a slot receiver and will be given the opportunity to replace Cole Beasley, who was released last week. Buffalo also has not re-signed Emmanuel Sanders.

Crowder’s addition fills out a group of receivers in a Josh Allen-led passing attack behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, with recently re-signed Isaiah McKenzie also in the mix.

Crowder has topped 50 catches six times and 600 yards receiving five times. His numbers dropped last season, when he finished with 51 catches for 447 yards while scoring two touchdowns in a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense that ranked 20th in the NFL in yards passing.

Overall, Crowder has 409 catches for 4,607 yards and 28 TDs in 96 career games, including 51 starts. He spent his first four seasons in Washington.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SMU coach announces retirement

DALLAS— SMU coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement Tuesday after six seasons as head coach of the Mustangs, and nearly four decades in a coaching career that included stints as an assistant for Larry Brown and Bill Self.

The 62-year-old Jankovich was head coach at Illinois State from 2008-12, before he left the Redbirds to join SMU’s staff when Brown took the job there. Jankovich succeeded the Hall of Famer as head coach before the 2016-17 season, when the Mustangs went 30-5 and made their last NCAA Tournament appearance.

SMU was 24-9 this season, which ended Sunday in the second round of the NIT with a 75-63 loss to Washington State that was its only home defeat this season. That came a week after being left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, and Jankovich said his team was still “wounded” and disappointed from that snub.

The Mustangs finished second in the American Athletic Conference regular-season standings behind Sweet 16 team Houston, which they beat once. They also beat NCAA tourney team Memphis twice in the regular season before losing to the Tigers in the AAC Tournament semifinals.

Jankovich has a career record of 282-185 as a head coach. He was 53-57 in his first head coaching job at North Texas from 1993-97, was 104-64 at Illinois State and 125-64 at SMU. Among his stops as an assistant were at Kansas and Illinois with Self, along with time at Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Vanderbilt.

GATES HIRED AT MISSOURI: Dennis Gates was a young standout at Chicago’s Whitney Young High School and mulling college scholarship opportunities when Norm Stewart, late in his coaching career, tried to persuade him to play point guard for Missouri.

Gates was impressed by Stewart’s pitch that day but ultimately signed with California.

More than two decades later, Gates will be the one soon sitting across from Missouri recruits in living rooms.

The 42-year-old Gates was hired to replace the fired Cuonzo Martin on Tuesday, tasked with rebuilding a lfloundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Stewart prowled the sideline in Columbia.

Gates is coming off a wildly successful rebuild at Cleveland State, where he inherited a program that won just 11 games in 2019 and engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.

One of the up-and-coming coaches in college hoops, Gates signed a revised contract in May 2021 that paid him $550,000 a year and made him the highest-earning coach in the Horizon League. Gates will be paid far more handsomely by Missouri, though, which gave Martin a seven-year contract that guaranteed him $21 million total.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0