Chippewa sports briefs

NFL

Colts part ways with Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he’s familiar with from his days in the NFC East.

The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz’s playing time, according to a different person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Wentz, 29, has three years remaining on his contract with salary cap hits of $28.3, $26.2 and $27.2 million consecutively. The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just the 2021 season with Indianapolis, with the team going 9-8 and missing the playoffs.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the Colts will have a different opening day starter, though Jacoby Brissett took over when Andrew Luck missed the entire season in 2017 and again in 2019 when Luck abruptly announced his retirement in August.

While coach Frank Reich urged the Colts to acquire his former Eagles pupil 13 months ago and continued to support Wentz throughout the season and offseason.

“Stability is ideal, continuity is ideal, you long for that,” Reich said last week at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. “I believe in Carson. I stuck my neck out for him last year. I was a big part of that decision to get him here and I believe he’s going to have a lot of success as a quarterback whether that’s here or somewhere else.”

General manager Chris Ballard was not convinced.

In January, after Indy lost its final two games to miss the playoffs, Ballard said he wanted to have a quarterback who could play 10 to 12 years, while acknowledging it doesn’t always work that way.

On the same day Reich spoke at the combine, Ballard told reporters he wanted a quarterback he believed could be a long-term solution — before quickly explaining his words were not intended to suggest he didn’t believe in Wentz.

“As a long-term answer for us, I’m just not there yet,” Ballard said. “You’ve got to be right (at quarterback) and even if you’re not right, you’ve got to keep firing away until you get it right. We’ve got to get it right.”

VILLANUEVA RETIRING, YOUNG RELEASED: Baltimore Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring.

The team announced his decision Wednesday. The Ravens also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and released cornerback Tavon Young.

Villanueva played six years with Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens last season. The two-time Pro Bowler started every game after his rookie year.

Villanueva, a West Point graduate, was an active member of the U.S. Army before his NFL career. He was 26 when he made his NFL debut in 2015.

The Ravens are hoping tackle Ronnie Stanley can return healthier after he played only one game last season. He’s dealt with ankle problems since the last few weeks of 2020. A healthy Stanley would give Baltimore a replacement for Villanueva.

Young played all six of his NFL seasons so far with Baltimore. He made seven starts last season.

NBA

Sabonis suspended for ref bump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The NBA came down hard on Kings center Domantas Sabonis following his confrontation with official Josh Tiven in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

President of League Operations Byron Spruell announced Wednesday that Sabonis has been suspended one game without pay for “aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.”

Sabonis will serve the suspension when the Kings face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis argued vehemently after being whistled for a foul on Immanuel Quickley with 4:35 remaining in Monday’s 131-115 loss to the Knicks. The league issued a statement describing the sequence of events that led to Sabonis’ ejection, the first of his career.

“The incident began with Sabonis receiving a technical foul for an unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul,” the league said. “Sabonis then reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner, resulting in a second technical foul and an ejection.”

The Kings issued a statement of their own after the suspension was announced, saying they disagree with the league’s ruling.

“We disagree with the NBA’s decision to suspend Domantas Sabonis,” the team said. “He is a consummate professional and the ultimate competitor. We stand behind Domas, and he has our full support.”

Sabonis, 25, had appeared in 410 games over his six-year NBA career without an ejection. The Kings acquired the two-time All-Star before the NBA trade deadline in a deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb.

