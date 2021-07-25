Chippewa sports briefs

Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.

Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances. Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three straight birdies to force a playoff.

Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third on 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.

Lee and Lee6 both teed off strongly in the 18th-hole playoff.

Lee went for a 5-iron on her second shot, but caddie Jason Gilroyed advised her to switch to a 6-iron and was proved right.

That increased the pressure on Lee6, whose tense shot flew into the water. Her head dropped as she knew her chances of a second major had just gone. She won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2019.

The day’s best round went to Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Her 10-under 61 tied the lowest round ever by a female or male in a major — two days after Lee6 did the same in the second round. They share the record with South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, who also did it at Evian in 2014.