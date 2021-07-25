Chippewa sports briefs

NFL
Watson plans to report
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined.
Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings on Sunday with practice scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January after the Texans, who won the AFC South in 2018 and ‘19, sunk to 4-12 last season.
His future was further clouded in March after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
General manager Nick Caserio has mostly avoided questions about Watson’s future, but has said that the team is “respectful of the legal process.” New coach David Culley has outright refused to answer questions regarding about the quarterback this offseason.
Caserio signed veteran Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal in March to give the team an insurance policy at quarterback if Watson can’t or won’t play this season. The Texans drafted Stanford’s Davis Mills in the third round of this year’s draft, and he and Jeff Driskel, a recent free agent signee, will likely compete to back up Taylor if Watson isn’t an option.
OWUSU-KORAMOAH ON COVID-19 LIST: Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 list just days before the opening of training camp.
The second-round pick from Notre Dame reported to training camp Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday.
Owusu-Koramoah will have to be quarantined for at least 10 days if he tested positive and is symptomatic. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player has either tested positive or is vaccinated.
Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job. He was projected to be a first-round pick, but slid back because he’s viewed as undersized and some teams were scared off by a reported heart condition.
The Browns liked his versatility and moved up in the second round to select him with the No. 52 overall pick.
MLB
Red Sox come back to beat Yankees
BOSTON — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.
The old ballpark was almost silent all afternoon until Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. By the time Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally, fans were in a frenzy.
The Red Sox reclaimed first place in the AL East, a game ahead of Tampa Bay. It was their 10th win in 13 games this year against their longtime rivals, and erased a tough 4-3 loss on Saturday when New York scored four times in the eighth.
The Yankees, meanwhile, absorbed another brutal loss in a season full of them. They dropped three of four in the series and fell nine games behind Boston.
Boston trailed 4-0 when Verdugo doubled to deep right, and Germán was lifted after the hit by manager Aaron Boone.
Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) relieved, and Boston broke loose with four straight hits. Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double, Christian Vázquez singled home a run and Hernández followed with an RBI double, cutting it to 4-3.
Zack Britton relieved and pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki’s groundout plated the tying run. Hernández hustled hard and beat right fielder Greg Allen’s throw home on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.
Germán was trying for the first no-hitter by an opponent at Fenway Park since Detroit’s Jim Bunning in 1958, when he retired fellow future Hall of Famer Ted Williams on a fly for the final out.
Brandon Workman (1-2) earned the win and Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 21st save. Rougned Odor had a solo homer and RBI single. He popped up with a runner on second to end it.
GOLF
Lee wins LPGA event
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.
Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.
Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.
She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.
Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men’s European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago — also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.
Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.
Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances. Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three straight birdies to force a playoff.
Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third on 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.
Lee and Lee6 both teed off strongly in the 18th-hole playoff.
Lee went for a 5-iron on her second shot, but caddie Jason Gilroyed advised her to switch to a 6-iron and was proved right.
That increased the pressure on Lee6, whose tense shot flew into the water. Her head dropped as she knew her chances of a second major had just gone. She won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2019.
The day’s best round went to Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Her 10-under 61 tied the lowest round ever by a female or male in a major — two days after Lee6 did the same in the second round. They share the record with South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, who also did it at Evian in 2014.
TENNIS
Collins wins Palermo Open
PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Danielle Collins won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the Palermo Ladies Open final.
The 44th-ranked Collins was playing in her first career final while her opponent was aiming for her second title in two weeks.
The 27-year-old American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where the Romanian went on to win as a qualifier.
Collins, who did not drop a set at the tournament, is the 14th first-time singles champion so far this WTA season.