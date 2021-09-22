Chippewa sports briefs

NFL

Butler back on HOF ballot

CANTON, Ohio — Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standouts DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis, and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So is former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler.

Other first-year eligibles are kick returner Devin Hester; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee discusses and chooses the class of 2022 that will be enshrined in August.

The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teamers.

Finalists from 2021 re-nominated for next year are wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt; tackle Tony Boselli; defensive end Jared Allen; defensive tackle Richard Seymour; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs Ronde Barber and Butler.

Recently selected as a senior finalist was receiver Cliff Branch. The contributor finalist is former referee and league officiating chief Art McNally. The coach finalist is Dick Vermeil, who won the Super Bowl in 2000 with the Rams.

BROWN HEADS TO COVID-19 LIST: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to play one of their biggest games of the season without receiver Antonio Brown.

The team has placed Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he could miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. As a vaccinated player, Brown would have to have two negative tests for COVID-19 at least 24 hours apart.

Linebacker Kevin Minter, the Bucs’ special teams captain, and practice squad receiver Travis Jonsen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the club announced.

Brown led the Bucs with 121 yards receiving, including a 47-yard touchdown, in the 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the NFL season two weeks ago. In Sunday’s 48-25 win over the Falcons, Brown was limited to only one reception for 17 yards in the second quarter.

TUA OUT AGAINST RAIDERS: Tua Tagovailoa’s bruised ribs are actually fractured ribs, and that means the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins announced the updated diagnosis Wednesday after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures, and the Dolphins already have decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.

It’s unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.

Brissett last started a game at the end of 2019, though he played almost the entire game against Buffalo last weekend. He’s 12-20 as a starter, the role he said he prepares himself for each week.

NBA

Timberwolves fire Rosas

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, less than a week before training camp in yet another leadership change for a franchise often in flux.

Owner Glen Taylor announced that the Timberwolves “parted ways” with Rosas in a two-sentence statement that revealed no explanation for the dismissal after just two seasons.

“As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of,” said Taylor, who has begun the process of selling his majority stake in the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Rosas became the highest-ranking Latino to run an NBA team, when he was hired in May 2019 after a long tenure in the front office with the Houston Rockets. Rosas replaced Tom Thibodeau, who held the dual role of head coach and president of basketball operations until his firing by the Timberwolves four months earlier.

NHL

Kings extend Petersen

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Goalie Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Wednesday for Petersen, an Iowa native and Notre Dame product who signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent four years ago. Petersen’s extension begins in the 2022-23 season. He will play the upcoming season under a three-year, $2.575 million deal signed in July 2019.

Petersen went 9-18-5 last season for the struggling Kings, but established career-bests in goals-against average (2.89) and save percentage (.911). He appeared in a team-leading 35 games while assuming the role of Los Angeles’ No. 1 goalie in the injury absence of Jonathan Quick.

The 26-year-old Petersen also backstopped the U.S. team to bronze medals at the IIHF world championships this summer. He is 19-25-6 with a 2.79 GAA, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 54 NHL appearances.

BUFFALO SIGNS DAHLIN: The Buffalo Sabres agreed to terms Wednesday with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million, getting the deal done on the eve of their first training camp practice.

Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents around the NHL. The 6-foot-3 Swede has 107 points on 18 goals and 89 assists in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft.

With Dahlin’s situation settled, the Sabres focus is now squarely on injured captain Jack Eichel, who was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks. Eichel’s future with the team is unclear.

Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season, a contract that could set a comparable deal for Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, the only other prominent restricted free agent defenseman left unsigned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0