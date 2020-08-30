Chippewa sports briefs

MLB
Menomonie grad Vavra traded to Baltimore
Menomonie graduate Terrin Vavra is on the move as he was included in a trade from the Colorado Rockies to the Baltimore Orioles.
Both teams announced the most on Sunday as the Orioles acquire the infielder Vavra, infielder Tyler Nevin and a player to be named later in exchange for relief pitcher Mychal Givens.
Vavra was a part of Colorado's 60-man player pool was ranked No. 7 in the Rockies minor league organization and had a strong first full season in the minors in 2019. A third-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2018 after playing at the University of Minneosta, most recently Vavra hit .318 with an on-base percentage of .409, 10 home runs, 52 runs batted in and 79 runs scored while swiping 18 bases in 102 games for the Class-A Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League.
Givens was 0-1 with a 1.38 earned run average in 13 innings out of the bullpen for the Orioles.
The 2020 minor league baseball schedule was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MLB
Brewers beaten by Pirates
MILWAUKEE — Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Sunday.
Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.
The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff (2-3) a rare loss at Miller Park. The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons. He struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.
Polanco opened the scoring in the second inning with his fifth homer of the year and third against the Brewers.
Milwaukee tied it with an unearned run in the third when Keston Hiura’s two-out single brought home Luis Urias after Bell committed an error at first base earlier in the inning..
Bell quickly redeemed himself.
After Kevin Newman hit a leadoff single in the fourth, Bell put Pittsburgh back ahead with a drive that bounced off the hood of the promotional SUV.
When former Brewers slugger Mike Moustakas hit a Toyota RAV4 in the same location last year, a Brewers fan won a RAV4 as part of a promotion.
Pittsburgh extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth as Newman hit an RBI single after Woodruff issued two-out walks to Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier, though a baserunning mistake nearly wiped out the run. The ruling on replay was that Gonzalez crossed the plate moments before Frazier was tagged out at third.
TIGERS 3, TWINS 2: Jonathan Schoop hit a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in Detroit.
Tyler Alexander (2-1) pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, which handed Kenta Maeda (4-1) his first loss of the year.
Detroit (16-16) has won five straight to pull back to .500 on the season. Minnesota (20-15) has dropped five in a row.
Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, and Jorge Polanco went deep for the Twins.
AUTO RACING
Byron wins Cup Series race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.
Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won’t end with another title.
Winless in 120 races, Johnson made a trip to victory lane to congratulate Byron and the No. 24 team, the one now directed by Johnson’s former and long-time crew chief, Chad Knaus.
“It’s a big win for Chad Knaus and William Byron," Johnson said. “I really felt like we had a way to transfer, to win, or point our way in and things just got ugly. Unfortunate, but that’s plate racing.”
Byron won the race in overtime after two late cautions and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.
“It was too eventful," said DiBenedetto, whose parents drove down from North Carolina to watch from the stands. “I’m mentally worn out. I’m gonna sleep great tonight, but there was so much going on there at the end.”
Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.
Johnson looked as if he would land one of those three playoff spots. But he got shuffled back in the final stage and then got caught up in a wreck in the closing laps that started when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano. Byron squeezed between the two, took the lead and held on after a green-white-checkered finish.
It was the ninth overtime finish at Daytona's summertime race in the last 13 years.
