Chippewa sports briefs

NFL
Adams faces charges
ELKO, Ga. — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.
He was stopped Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office report. It was not immediately clear why police had such suspicions.
An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car, the report said.
He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance.
Adams was released from the Houston County Detention Center on $2,964 bond.
The Packers said in a statement they are aware of what happened but will not comment further because it is an “ongoing legal matter.”
Adams, 24, is a 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn. He had 19 tackles last year while playing in 14 games and making two starts. He finished with 26 tackles and 1½ sacks in 2018 while playing 16 games and making one start.
NBA
Utah’s Sloan passes away
Jerry Sloan, the Hall of Fame coach who was a fixture for decades in Utah and took the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, died Friday. He was 78.
The Jazz said he died from complications of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Sloan had been in failing health for many years.
Sloan spent 23 seasons coaching the Jazz. The team — with John Stockton and Karl Malone leading the way in many of those seasons — finished below .500 in only one of those years. Sloan won 1,221 games in his career, the fourth-highest total in NBA history. Only Lenny Wilkens, Don Nelson and Gregg Popovich have more victories.
“It was an honor and a privilege to have one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history coaching our team,” the Miller family, who own the Jazz, said in a statement. “We have appreciated our relationship with Jerry and acknowledge his dedication to and passion for the Utah Jazz.
“He has left an enduring legacy with this franchise and our family. The far-reaching impact of his life has touched our city, state and the world as well as countless players, staff and fans.”
Utah went to the finals twice under Sloan, both times falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Sloan entered the Hall of Fame in 2009.
NHL
Player vote upcoming
The NHL is awaiting the result of a players’ vote on a 24-team playoff format before discussing its options on how to proceed in its bid to resume play.
With the NHL Players’ Association executive board could release the results of its vote as early as Friday, but numerous questions remain whatever the decision is.
They include potential game locations, when players can return to their respective teams and what non-playoff teams will be allowed to do during what could potentially become a 10-month break between games.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league has a plan in place, but stopped short of providing details by saying it would be premature to do so at this time.
“All good questions and all questions with answers. But not in a position to answer any of them at this point in time,” Daly wrote in an email. “If and when we are in a position to make an announcement, we will try to make sure they are answered in that context.”
Under the plan proposed by the NHL/NHLPA Return To Play committee, the top four teams in each conference would play each other in a mini-tournament for seeding while the remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.
Games would likely be played without fans present, and the teams grouped in hub cities around the continent. Las Vegas has become the city most mentioned as a potential site, particularly because of its large concentration of hotels that could house numerous teams.
Other cities mentioned include Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Edmonton, Alberta.
SOCCER
Manchester United lawsuit
LONDON — Manchester United is suing the makers of the “Football Manager” video game series for allegedly infringing its trademark by using the club’s name.
The English Premier League side has taken legal action against the developers of the popular football management simulation for replacing the club logo with a simplified red and white striped version.
United claims this “deprives the registered proprietor of its right to have the club crest licensed.”
Sega Publishing and Sports Interactive said they have been legitimately using the club’s name in a football context in “Football Manager” and its predecessor, “Championship Manager,” since 1992 without any complaints.
Data analytics and talent scouts working for United contacted SI asking for access to the Football Manager database for research purposes, according to the gaming companies. Being unable to reference United “would amount to an unreasonable restraint on the right to freedom of expression,” they argued.
At a preliminary remote hearing on Friday, United barrister Simon Malynicz said the money clubs make from licensing their names and logos was very significant.
“Consumers expect to see the club crest next to the name Manchester United ... and this failure to do so amounts to wrongful use,” Malynicz said.
Sega and SI “encouraged” the use of downloadable patches containing replica trademarks which are supplied by third parties, Malynicz said.
