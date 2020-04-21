Chippewa sports briefs

Foreman — who is from Corona, California — committed to Clemson in January over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Southern Cal and others. He reportedly decommitted at this time due to Clemson’s policy regarding committed recruits being unable to take visits to other schools.

“I’ve talked to the coaches, and they have explained how they feel about (visits),” Foreman told Tigernet. “They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit. I FaceTimed with Coach (Dabo) Swinney, and I broke it down to him, everything that I was feeling. He was 100-percent supportive of me.”

Foreman is the first recruit to decommit from Clemson on his own since linebacker Shaq Smith, who was a part of the class of 2016.

Smith also decommitted from Clemson due to his desire to take other visits during the recruiting process, but he eventually signed with the Tigers. Smith spent three seasons at Clemson before transferring to Maryland following his redshirt sophomore year in 2018.