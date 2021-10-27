Chippewa sports briefs

MLB

Cruz wins Clemente Award

HOUSTON — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, was to receive the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The 41-year-old, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.

After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away.

His Boomstick23 Foundation began construction of an education and technical center last year and he will stock the center with computers to assist athletes in their education.

Cruz also organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear, and 500 patients received dental services last year.

He helped arrange for MLB, Major League Baseball Players Association and the union’s Players Trust to donate $400,000 to the Dominican Republic for medical equipment and food aid during the pandemic.

Cruz was nominated by the Twins, who traded him to Tampa Bay in July. He joined Hall of Famers Rod Carew (1977), Dave Winfield (1994) and Kirby Puckett (1997) as Minnesota players to win the award.

NBA

Redick to join ESPN as analyst

JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career.

Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN’s studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization.”

Redick was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft. He also played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.

This isn’t Redick’s first foray into media. He launched his own podcast in 2015 and started ThreeFourTwo Productions last year. The name of the company is a reference to the 342 shots that Redick made every Sunday during the offseason.

NFL

Flores: ‘Tua is our quarterback’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, one who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL this season and set a slew of records in college.

It’s not who many expected.

The only new quarterback development that Dolphins coach Brian Flores had to offer on Wednesday was this: Miami has signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to its practice squad.

Otherwise, the status quo remains the status quo: Even with trade rumors intensifying, Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s starter for Sunday’s game at Buffalo, and Flores — as he has on at least two other occasions this season — had to make the same pronouncement.

“Tua is our quarterback,” Flores said.

Cynics may want to tack a “for now” onto that statement, for understandable reasons. The Dolphins and Houston Texans have talked about a trade for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and misconduct in lawsuits filed by 22 women. He has not been charged and has not played this season for the Texans.

Tagovailoa was asked about the rumors Sunday after a loss to Atlanta, was asked about them Wednesday and — unless a deal happens before then — will likely be asked again this weekend after the Dolphins play the Bills.

“I don’t not feel wanted,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday, who insisted that he doesn’t even know when the trade deadline is. “That’s what I can say.”

NHL

Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010, according to an investigation commissioned by the franchise that cast a shadow over the NHL.

Stan Bowman, Chicago’s general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned Tuesday in the wake of the findings by an outside law firm, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.” Al MacIsaac, one of the team’s top hockey executives, also is out.

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who were with the Blackhawks when the sexual assault allegations were first reported, were named in the damning report as well.

The Panthers declined to comment, citing NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s plans to meet with Quenneville. Cheveldayoff said he shared everything he knows with Jenner & Block for its report.

“Further, I look forward to my discussion with Commissioner Bettman at the soonest possible date to continue to cooperate fully with the National Hockey League,” Cheveldayoff said in a statement provided by the Jets to The Associated Press. “I will reserve any further comment until after that conversation has been conducted.”

Quenneville was on the ice with the Panthers for their game-day morning skate Wednesday. He said afterward he would meet with Bettman on Thursday.

Quenneville said he had taken part in a number of meetings with the Panthers since Tuesday, saying only that the investigation’s findings were addressed. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the process,” he said of the meeting with Bettman.

