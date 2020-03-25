Chippewa sports briefs

NFL
Goodell orders facilities closed
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities.
The NFL has gotten some pushback for not postponing the draft scheduled for April 23-25 while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down. Several teams have suggested there could be a competitive disadvantage in keeping those dates and have cited the inability to perform physical exams on draft prospects. But the draft remains on schedule and the league is developing a new format because it has scrapped the public events set for Las Vegas.
Goodell told the teams only the following employees can be at team facilities for the next two weeks:
—Trainers or doctors who are providing ongoing medical treatment to players.
—Directors of facilities, security personnel and independent contracts who maintain physical security of the facilities.
—Technology personnel necessary to maintain security and operational capabilities of a team’s IT network that enables remote work by team staff.
“During this time,” Goodell wrote, “clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season.”
CHIEFS SIGN PENNEL, SHERMAN: The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to one-year deals with defensive tackle Mike Pennel and fullback Anthony Sherman, continuing their trend of keeping low-cost valuable contributors to their Super Bowl run on the roster.
Sherman will be entering his 10th season in the league and his eighth in Kansas City, and has become a useful piece not only as a blocker and short-yardage back but also catching passes out of the backfield. Sherman also has been a key piece of a special teams group that has consistently ranked among the league’s best.
Pennel signed with the Chiefs midway through last season when a rash of injuries to the interior defensive line left them in desperate need of depth. He wound up playing eight games — the Chiefs won all of them — with 24 tackles and a sack.
The cash-strapped Chiefs have been relatively quiet in free agency, though they have retained several of their own. That includes franchising defensive tackle Chris Jones and signing backup quarterback Chad Henne on a two-year deal.
NBA
Towns’ mother hospitalized
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the coronavirus.
Towns talked about the condition of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, Wednesday on his Instagram page. He urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.
Towns said both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine at home, his mother’s condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.
“She just wasn’t getting better,” Towns said. “Her fever wasn’t cutting from 103. It’d maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds then immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating in front of our eyes.”
Towns said he’s trying to remain positive attitude as his family deals with the situation.
“My mother, she’s the strongest woman I know and I know she’ll beat this,” Towns said. “We’re going to rejoice when she does.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The majority of people recover from the virus.
MLB
Seven-inning doubleheaders pitched for 2020 season
TORONTO — Seven-inning doubleheaders could be a way for big league teams to squeeze more games into a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins suggests.
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Jays were set to begin the 2020 season at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon.
Atkins pitched in Cleveland’s minor league system for five seasons before becoming that team’s assistant director of player development. He was hired as Toronto’s GM in December 2015.
College and minor league teams typically play seven innings in each game of a doubleheader.
Twinbills are rarely scheduled in the majors. But Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black said last week that frequent doubleheaders might be necessary to help fit more games into a shorter window.
Asked what he saw as potential solutions to scheduling issues, Atkins mentioned shorter games in doubleheaders.
“Maybe that’s something we have to consider,” he said on a conference call Wednesday.
By averaging nine games a week, a team could play 162 games in 18 weeks, eight fewer than usual. That means Major League Baseball could start as late as July and play a full schedule by extending the regular season through October.
Still, even Atkins isn’t entirely sold on the idea.
“You’re not playing the game that is written in the rulebooks,” he said. “It’s not the regulation game, it’s a different game. Bullpens and teams are built in a way to play nine innings. I’m sure there are people that would challenge that and I’m not so sure it’s something we should do.”
No matter how many innings get played, the likelihood of a condensed schedule will require greater roster flexibility once baseball resumes, Atkins said.
JUDGE STILL NOT INVOLVED WITH BASEBALL ACTIVITIES: Injured New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge still has not resumed baseball activities.
Judge did not play in any spring training games because of discomfort in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder that he felt when swinging. The Yankees said March 6 that the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year had a stress fracture to his first right rib, an injury likely dating from a diving catch late last season.
“Aaron is still in the healing phase of that that rib bone, and I think he’ll be reevaluated again in a few weeks as far as re-imaging that to see if there’s the continued healing with that rib,” manager Aaron Boone said during a conference call Wednesday. “He’s been able to work out doing a lot of lower body stuff, is able to do some some upper body stuff, some overhead things.”
Judge revealed last week he also had a collapsed lung and said he has recovered from that. Boone said that injury likely occurred during the diving catch but “it’s probably something that it’s impossible to know for sure.”
Judge is among about 10 players who have remained at the Yankees spring training complex in Tampa, Florida.
Slugger Giancarlo Stanton has recovered from the strained right calf sustained during defensive drills on Feb. 26. New York’s opener had been scheduled for Thursday at Baltimore before the Major League Baseball schedule was pushed back due to the new coronavirus. The season won’t start until mid-May at the earliest.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State safety found dead
PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving “breathing problems,’’ Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday.
Jenkins said there were no signs of foul play and that the Whitman County coroner will determine the cause of death for 22-year-old Bryce Beekman, the senior defensive back who was found Tuesday afternoon. The Associated Press made several attempts to contact the coroner’s office for comment early Wednesday but no one answered the phone.
Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!