Chippewa sports briefs

MLB
Brewers top Cubs in DH opener
CHICAGO — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.
Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two.
Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams struck out Patrick Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to end it.
Frank Schwindel had an RBI double for Chicago, which has dropped five straight.
Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in first innings during his first career start. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. Following a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, the 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Iowa to stretch out as a starter. He was recalled before the game.
Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Wisdom.
Milwaukee quickly answered with three runs in the fourth. Adames led off with his 21st homer. After Eduardo Escobar doubled, García stroked a 457-foot blast to center to make it 3-1.
Cain added a two-out homer in the sixth off reliever Trevor Megill for a 4-1 lead. It was Cain’s fourth homer of the season and first since May 3.
Wisdom led off the sixth with an infield single. Peralta pounced off the mound toward the third-base line to field the ball, but his throw sailed past first and out of play for an error to allow Wisdom to take second. One out later, Schwindel doubled off the glove of third baseman Luis Urías to score Wisdom.
Brad Boxberger then replaced Peralta and got pinch-hitter David Bote and Alcántara to fly out to end the inning.
ROSTER MOVES: The Brewers activated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 injured list before the doubleheader and designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.
To make room for Steele on the roster, the Cubs optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Triple-A Iowa.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama No. 1 in USA Today poll
USA Today released its first football coaches poll of the year Tuesday and ranked Clemson second in the top 25 rankings.
Alabama ranked first with 63 votes, while Oklahoma is third behind Clemson and received two first-place votes.
It marks the sixth year in a row in which the Tigers, who didn’t receive any first-place votes, have been ranked in the top five of the preseason poll and the 11th straight year of being ranked in the preseason top 25. In 2019 and 2020, they were ranked No. 1 to start the year.
The Tigers made the College Football Playoffs for the fifth year in a row in 2020, posting a 10-2 overall record. They ended the year ranked third in the final USA Today poll on Jan. 12.
The Associated Press preseason top 25 poll will be released at noon Aug. 16. Clemson opens the 2021 season against fifth-ranked Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
NFL
Saints’ Robinson retires
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job.
Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September. He left New Orleans in 2015 and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia during the 2017 season before returning to the Saints in 2018.
He’d been getting first-team snaps, with the Saints trying to fill a vacancy created when they allowed Janoris Jenkins to become a free agent in a cost-cutting move.
Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he wasn’t expecting Robinson’s decision but understands when veterans decide during training camp they’re ready to retire.
“He’s played in this league a long time,” Payton said. “He’s had a great career. He’s been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt. It’s not unusual, really, in training camp. It’s happened a number of times.
“He doesn’t want anyone down and he just felt like in his heart it was time — and I respect that,” Payton added, noting that Robinson was healthy.
Robinson had been the oldest player on the roster, a title that now belongs to safety Malcolm Jenkins, 33. Robinson played in 123 NFL games and made 16 interceptions in his career. As a Saint, he appeared in 84 games with 11 interceptions.
Payton had opened training camp by saying that cornerback was one of the positions the Saints “must” sort out before the regular season opens at home against Green Bay on Sept. 12.
LOCK TO START PRESEASON OPENER FOR DENVER: Drew Lock will start the Broncos’ exhibition opener, not because of anything he’s done at training camp, but because he’s been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Lock will start at Minnesota on Saturday night following a pair of joint practices with the Vikings and Bridgewater will start the following weekend at Seattle.
Asked why he’s giving Lock the start in Minneapolis, Fangio said, “the same reason we gave him the first team snap in the first practice. No big deal.”
Fangio gave Lock the first snaps last month because he’s the incumbent, having spent two seasons in Denver.
Bridgewater was acquired from Carolina in April.