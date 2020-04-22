Chippewa sports briefs

The biggest step came after hip surgery last August in Gainesville. Doctors found a blockage he said may have been there since high school.

“Just had a lot of things that needed to be fixed,” said Harvin, who turns 32 next month.

Harvin helped lead the Gators to their third national championship in 2008. The Vikings chose him with the 22nd overall selection a few months later. After four productive seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings traded him to Seattle for a trio of picks. He was limited to six games over two years with the Seahawks, who shipped him to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2014 season.

Harvin played his final two years (2015-16) in Buffalo, where he caught 21 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

His professional career ended shortly after he was playing soccer with his 2-year-old son in his backyard in 2016. Harvin clearly tweaked something, and not long after he lost balance, had no explosive power in his legs and couldn’t get in and out of breaks. In short, he no longer looked or felt like himself.

“My headaches were coming back, and that was definitely a trigger that my brain was kind of everywhere,” Harvin said. “I didn’t like that display. I made that decision. I’d rather give all this money back than put this on display.”