Chippewa sports briefs

Details are still being finalized, but the Cleveland draft will be held at locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It’s such a great football town, with a huge number of draft fans,” O’Reilly said. “It was right there in the top three in market ratings this year, and they are very passionate about football. There are some unique things we can do with the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame and with the stadium. There’s an opportunity to bring in music and great artists into that environment and kind of ‘rock the clock.’”

AUTO RACING

Coca-Cola 600 on in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The governor of North Carolina said Tuesday that NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance at the end of May unless health conditions deteriorate in the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding safety protocols for staging the race. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year.