On July 23, the Chippewa Strikers U14 girls lost to Mankato 5-1 in their first game of the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association State Tournament in Blaine, Minn. On July 24, the girls played Duluth in their second game of the state tournament. They defeated Duluth with a final score of 3-2.
The team was back in Blaine, Minn. on July 26 to take on St. Cloud. The Strikers scored early in the game on a goal by Grace R. with an assist from Haley M. The Strikers added two more goals in the first half on goals by Haley M. with assists from Ella G. and Hannah P.
St. Cloud scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to make the score 3-1 at the half. Haley M. scored two more goals in the second half with an assist from Ella G. on the last goal to make the final score 5-1 in the Striker’s favor.
The U14 girls team finished the state tournament with 19 points during group play and failed to advance to the semifinal game on Friday. They finished the season with a league record of 5-2-3 and an overall record of 12-7-4.
The U18 boys were in Coon Rapids, Minn. on July 23 for a 9 p.m. game against AYSA-Cloquet as they started their bid at state. The game ended with an exciting 2-2 tie. On July 24, they were back in action for a 7 p.m. game against Park Valley. They lost that game with a final of 2-0. Game three had them taking on Mankato. They pulled off a 3-2 victory, but unfortunately, did not earn enough points to move them forward in the tournament. They finished their season placing seventh out of 32 teams in the U18 boys C2 bracket.
