Chippewa TV

Thursday

AUTO RACING: Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Arkansas State at Appalachian State, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Clemson at Georgia Tech, ACCN, 4 p.m.; Texas A&M at Mississippi, SECN, 6:30 p.m.; Florida at Auburn, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Missouri at Alabama, SECN, 8:30 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 3, Lodosa to La Laguna Negra - Vinuesa, 103 miles, (taped), NBCSN, midnight

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF, 4 p.m.; EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 11;30 a.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: Kia at Hanwha, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

NFL: NY Giants at Philadelphia, FOX, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.;

MEN'S SOCCER: CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2, 5 p.m.; CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS2, 7 p.m.; MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1, 9:30 p.m.; CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Friday

AUTO RACING: Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Texas at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 4, Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros, 119 miles, (taped), NBCSN, midnight

FIGURE SKATING: ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.), ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB: World Series: Los Angeles Dodger vs. Tamp Rays, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX, 7 p.m.

