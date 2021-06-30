Chippewa TV

 Skip to main content
Thursday

CYCLING UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

GOLF PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 7 a.m.

LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic, First Round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

MLB Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, BSNO, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWI, 6 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN, 8:40 p.m.

MLS Portland at Austin, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN, 6 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER International Friendly—United States vs. Mexico, FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

AUTO RACING Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2, 4;25 a.m.

Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

CYCLING UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF, 5 p.m.

NBA Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 7 (if necessary), ESPN, 8:10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 3, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.

UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Munich, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS1, 4 p.m.

Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, FS1, 4 p.m.

TENNIS ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig took a scary fall, but did so in victory at the finish line to win the Division 1 400-meter dash on Saturday at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Sandvig earned four podium finishes on the day for the Cardinals and is the first girls state champion for the program in 25 years.

