Chippewa TV

Thursday
CYCLING UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 7 a.m.
LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic, First Round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
MLB Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, BSNO, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWI, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN, 8:40 p.m.
MLS Portland at Austin, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NBA Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN, 6 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER International Friendly—United States vs. Mexico, FS1, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
AUTO RACING Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2, 4;25 a.m.
Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
CYCLING UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF, 5 p.m.
NBA Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 7 (if necessary), ESPN, 8:10 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 3, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.
UEFA European Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Munich, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS1, 4 p.m.
Copa América: TBD, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, FS1, 4 p.m.
TENNIS ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN, 5 a.m. (Saturday)