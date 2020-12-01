Chippewa TV

Thursday
BOXING: Ring City USA, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UConn at USC, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Temple at Villanova, FS1, 6 p.m.; Western Illinois at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.; VMI at Virginia Tech, ACC, 7 p.m.; Florida vs Boston College, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA: The South African Open, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kennesaw State at Creighton, FS1, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Jimmy V Classic: Louisville vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; TBA, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Washington State at Southern California, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY: Arizona State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 5 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped), GOLF, 4:30 p.m.; EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 5 a.m. (Saturday).
SKIING: FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBCSN, noon.
