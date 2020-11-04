Chippewa TV

Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Utah State at Nevada (Reno), FS1, 6 p.m.; , ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Wyoming at Colorado State, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
GOLF: LET: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA: The Houston Open, GOLF, noon; EPGA: The Cyprus Showdown, GOLF, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)
NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco, FOX and NFL, 7:20 p.m.
MMA: Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING: International Swimming League, CBSSN, 10 a.m.
Friday
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Miami at North Carolina State, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Brigham Young at Boise State, FS1, 8:45 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.; LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Breeders’ Cup, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: TBA, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.; TBA, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
SWIMMING: ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
TENNIS: Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 7 a.m.; Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS, 6:45 a.m. (Saturday)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!